Tony Labrusca charged with act of lasciviousness, slight physical injuries
Kapamilya star Tony Labrusca is in the hot seat after he allegedly cursed at immigration officials.
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Tony Labrusca was charged with two counts of aggravated acts of lasciviousness and aggravated slight physical injuries.



In ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe’s Twitter account, the unnamed woman filed the complaint before the City Prosecutor in Makati City. 



The woman, who is a friend of businessman Drake Dustin Ibay, said Tony molested her twice. First, by intentionally flicking her top's spaghetti straps to expose her breast then pulling her to sit on the actor’s lap. 



Apart from act of lasciviousness, Tony was also charged with slight physical injuries after he allegedly choked Drake’s brother when the brother tried helping him to go down the stairs for being too drunk that night. 



 






 



Both incidents reportedly happened last January 16.



Meanwhile, Tony's legal counsel, Atty. Joji Alonso, said that they were already informed that Tony was charged with the complaints. 



"We have just been informed that complaints of alleged acts of lasciviousness and slight physical injuries have been filed against our client, Mr. Tony Labrusca. Said acts allegedly occurred some five months ago,” Alonso said. 



“As we have not yet been in receipt of copies of the Complaint-Affidavits, we could not give a judicious response nor comment on the matter. We call the public to be mindful of casting judgment based on mere allegations and unfounded claims. We welcome the legal process taking its course, where in the end, the truth shall always prevail," she added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

