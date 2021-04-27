Julia Barretto confesses her past naughty antics to Gerald Anderson

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto admitted to boyfriend Gerald Anderson that she sent sexy selfie to someone before.

In her latest video vlog on her YouTube channel, Julia played "Never I Have Ever" with Gerald wherein they can be seen taking a tequila shot if they’ve done something.

In the video, Julia asked Gerald: "Never have I ever sent someone a sexy selfie."

"Never," Gerald answered, while Julia admitted, "I have."

"Never? To anyone in your life? Promise?" Julia reiterated to Gerald.

"Hindi. Kasi pwede naman nila kunin sa Instagram ko," Gerald answered.

Gerald, meanwhile, asked his girlfriend: "Nagse-send ka ng mga ano? Sexy selfies mo?"

"Secretly," Julia replied.

Julia also admitted that she drunk-dialed someone before.

"I have," Julia said, while Gerald answered: "Hindi ako."

"Never? Really? Wow. You're so in control," Julia replied.

"Oo naman," Gerald said.

Gerald, meanwhile, admitted that he kissed a stranger before.

"I don't know..." Gerald answered.

"Like, when you were younger and you were going out, there's this pretty girl and you're, like, drunk and everything," Julia replied.

"'Pag sila 'yung nag-kiss sa akin, counted ba 'yun?" Gerald said.

"Come on, tell the truth," Julia answered.

"O, sige," Gerald revealed.

"We were all young once. I'm still young and living it," Julia replied.

