Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto went fishing in West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto spent quality time together by fishing at the West Philippine Sea.

In his Instagram account, Gerald posted photos of his adventure with Julia.

"The best things in life come with patience," Gerald wrote in the caption.

Julia just commented a heart and rock n' roll emojis on Gerald’s post.

The actress also posted a photo of her in the same yacht in her own Instagram account.

“Moments we live for,” she captioned the post.

Recently, social media users were on a rampage against Gerald after he posted a quote that appears to be a response to his former girlfriend Bea Alonzo.

In his Instagram account, Gerald posted a photo of himself and quoted Roman philosopher Seneca.

"‘How much better to heal than seek revenge from injury’ – Seneca,” Gerald wrote.

Bea is this month’s cover girl of Mega Entertainment which has “The Sweetest Revenge” theme.

RELATED: Gerald Anderson gets bashed after posting 'revenge' quote