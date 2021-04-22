CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Julia Barretto ready to have own family with Gerald Anderson next year
Celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto
Gerald Andeson via Youtube screengrab

Julia Barretto ready to have own family with Gerald Anderson next year

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2021 - 11:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto revealed that she’s ready to have her own family with boyfriend Gerald Anderson next year. 

In Gerald’s YouTube channel, the actor posted a new vlog titled “My Special Guest Tries Filipino Street Food!” wherein Julia tried Filipino street food for the first time. 

In between every meal, Gerald asked Julia random questions from fans. 

“What is your 5- to 10-year plan?” Gerald asked Julia. 

"Family," Julia answered. 

"San don? Sa 5 or sa 10?" Gerald asked. 

"Next year," Julia replied which shocked Gerald as they laughed together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

In the same video blog, Julia said she's willing to leave showbiz in exchange of a quiet life. 

"Anytime," Julia said. 

"What? Talaga?" Gerald said. 

"Yes, I always dream of simple and quiet family life," Julia replied. 

The vlog marked as their first video together after admitting their relationship. They were seen in different events including in an aeta community, fishing in West Philippine Sea, among others, as Julia thanked Gerald for welcoming her in his world. 

RELATED: Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto went fishing in West Philippine Sea

GERALD ANDERSON AND JULIA BARRETTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ellen Adarna admits living-in with all exes, hints at real reason behind John Lloyd Cruz split
Ellen Adarna admits living-in with all exes, hints at real reason behind John Lloyd Cruz split
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actress-model Ellen Adarna opened up about the advantage of cohabitating or living-in with her boyfriend before marriage...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gretchen Barretto cursing during COVID-19 jab goes viral
Gretchen Barretto cursing during COVID-19 jab goes viral
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Gretchen Barretto is known to be fierce and unafraid but apparently a "prick" has recently made her a nervous wreck.
Entertainment
fbfb
With ABS-CBN contract suspended, Boy Abunda reveals other networks' offers
With ABS-CBN contract suspended, Boy Abunda reveals other networks' offers
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"Soar high, fly high," "Break a leg," and "Do your best" are usually the gist of many commencement messages. Boy Abunda, in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Celebrities condemn community pantry red-tagging
Celebrities condemn community pantry red-tagging
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Celebrities condemned authorities who red-tagged community pantries all over the country.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Hindi po nya binebenta ito': Sharon Cuneta thanks Judy Ann Santos for 'labor of love'
'Hindi po nya binebenta ito': Sharon Cuneta thanks Judy Ann Santos for 'labor of love'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta thanked Judy Ann Santos for taking care of her cravings while she was sick. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
How did Elliott get into outer space?
How did Elliott get into outer space?
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
Travel the universe and discover unknown worlds with Elliott in Elliott From Earth premiering on April 24, Saturday, at 10:30...
Entertainment
fbfb
Elijah Alejo takes a breather from Prima Donnas, joins I Can See You
Elijah Alejo takes a breather from Prima Donnas, joins I Can See You
By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Elijah Alejo plays the quirky sister of Marius Penuliar (played by Paul Salas) on GMA 7’s I Can See You: The Looko...
Entertainment
fbfb
John Lloyd Cruz congratulates Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna for engagement
John Lloyd Cruz congratulates Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna for engagement
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay revealed that he already met John Lloyd Cruz and John Lloyd even congratulated him for being engaged...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Hindi habang buhay akong manloloko': Jayzam Manabat vows to change, warns those into cheating
'Hindi habang buhay akong manloloko': Jayzam Manabat vows to change, warns those into cheating
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
YouTube star Jayzam Manabat vowed to change following the cheating scandal with girlfriend Camille Trinidad. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Bragais has barely one month to prepare shoes for 76 Miss U bets
Bragais has barely one month to prepare shoes for 76 Miss U bets
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The call came last month.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with