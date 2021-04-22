Julia Barretto ready to have own family with Gerald Anderson next year

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto revealed that she’s ready to have her own family with boyfriend Gerald Anderson next year.

In Gerald’s YouTube channel, the actor posted a new vlog titled “My Special Guest Tries Filipino Street Food!” wherein Julia tried Filipino street food for the first time.

In between every meal, Gerald asked Julia random questions from fans.

“What is your 5- to 10-year plan?” Gerald asked Julia.

"Family," Julia answered.

"San don? Sa 5 or sa 10?" Gerald asked.

"Next year," Julia replied which shocked Gerald as they laughed together.

In the same video blog, Julia said she's willing to leave showbiz in exchange of a quiet life.

"Anytime," Julia said.

"What? Talaga?" Gerald said.

"Yes, I always dream of simple and quiet family life," Julia replied.

The vlog marked as their first video together after admitting their relationship. They were seen in different events including in an aeta community, fishing in West Philippine Sea, among others, as Julia thanked Gerald for welcoming her in his world.

