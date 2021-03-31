CHINESE NEW YEAR
Angel Locsin, Enchong Dee react to Duterte's emotional speech, 'magic wand' remark
Combination photo shows Kapamilya celebrities Enchong Dee and Angel Locsin.
Instagram/mr_enchongdee, therealangellocsin

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2021 - 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya celebrities Angel Locsin and Enchong Dee reacted to President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent emotional national address.

In a prerecorded speech aired Monday night, Duterte said that he wanted to cry in front of the public because he's having a hard time dealing with COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Gusto ko na nga umiyak sa harap ninyo pero naubos na ang luha ko. Hay, buhay. Kung alam lang ninyo… Para akong dumadaan ng purgatory ngayon, at this time,” Duterte said.

In her Instagram account, Angel said the Philippines needs concrete solutions and not emotions. 

“With all due respect to your feelings for our countrymen, Sir, it’s concrete solutions not emotions that we need to hear from you right now. Millions of Filipinos wait for you to address the nation. I know your time is precious, but so is ours. Especially now that every step matters,” Angel wrote. 

“You can rant and share with your closest friends but not when addressing the nation. Thank you very much, Sir. Please stay safe,” she added. 

In another IG story, Angel thanked the president for approving the assistance to the Filipinos. 

"Anyway, Salamat po sa mabilis na pag apruba ng in kind assistance para sa mga kababayan nating hirap ngayon pandemya. Lalo na po sa mga 'no work, no pay.' Napakagandang balita na mabasa po sa umaga. Good morning, everyone!" Angel wrote. 

Enchong, on the other hand, criticized the president for saying he could end the pandemic if only he had power "like a magic wand."

“If only I had the power, kung nandiyan lang sa'kin 'yung power na like a magic wand na maalis kaagad itong problema natin, gagawin ko," Duterte said. 

“What magic wand are you saying?! The reality is we have to live with the fact that you are our president - that is your magic wand! We gave you & your minions 1 year & billions of pesos to solve it and look where we are now?! Stop using flowering words to cover your failure!” Enchong wrote in his Twitter account. 

Meanwhile, netizens reminded Duterte that he has the means and resources as the country's chief executive.

The president was granted emergency powers to reprogram, reallocate and realign funds in the 2020 budget to be used for COVID-19 response. He signed this into law on March 24, 2020.

RELATED: Duterte reminded of 2020 special powers after claiming he would end pandemic if he had ‘power’

