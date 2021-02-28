Veteran vital band in virtual concert

The band name Plethora may not be a household name yet in the traditional sense. But it’s a livewire act ripe for the current times, with viral videos and live performances to show, and a tightness honed by many years, 16 to be exact, of being intact and flexible.

The quartet, which was declared grand champion at the Greenwich Ultimate Bandkada Search Season 2 back in 2016, released their maiden digital track Hindi Na Bale in the summer of 2019. But the fact they’re under the management of BMPI (Breakthroughs and Milestones Productions International) Talent Center meant they’re backed by a group knowledgeable in handling an act fit for today’s trends and regardless if there’s pandemic.

Thus, on the strength of a couple of hits on social media, the band is set to stage a virtual benefit concert tonight at 7. with marquee guests who know their track record and accord them with respect as peers in the music scene. The show titled Plethora: After 2020 is watchable via the newest live stream application Qoneq.

Plethora, a word synonymous to describing excessive amount of something, will be supported by guests, namely, rap artist Gloc-9, Brazil-based pop band Milan, Kimberly Baluzo of The Wishfuls, newest online comedian Aling Nena, Callalily front man Kean Cipriano, and Jett Pangan of The Dawn.

Distributed by Warner Music Philippines, Hindi Na Bale has amassed hundreds of thousands of YouTube views when they performed it on Wish 107.5 Bus live. Other viral Plethora songs on board the Wish Bus site include Hangad and Sarap Ng Pinagsamahan.

Formed when its members were still in high school, this particular gang of musicians is a synergy of schoolmates and cousins. Herrera is backed by Aldrin Isaguire (keyboardist), Jesser Pello (drummer) and Andrew Isaguire (lead guitarist).