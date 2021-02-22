Andrea Brillantes slays as Venus in pre-debutante photo shoot

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes started her 18th birthday countdown by posing as the beauty goddess Venus.

In her Instagram account, Andrea surprised her followers when she posted daring goddess-themed photo shoot inspired by Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus" painting.

“PISCES SEASON. Countdown for my 18th birthday begins: NOW,” Andrea wrote in the caption.

Celebrities such as Kira Balinger, Ivana Alawi, Awra Briguela and Andrea's love team partner Seth Federlin commented on Andrea’s post to show their amazement.

"AY GRABE PO," said singer-actress Kim Molina.

"OMG," exclaimed Sam Cruz.

Andrea is set to celebrate her 18th birthday on March 12.

Before turning 18 next month, Andrea recently shared that she already built her dream house. She said that it was finally completed after 10 years.

"You were my longest (10 years) and most difficult dream to come true. You have always been at the back of my mind since I was young pushing me to work harder. I’m so happy you made it this year with everything that happened, im soooo happy," Andrea wrote on Instagram.