SB19 members all have the same Valentine

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino boy band SB19 is busy this coming Valentine's Day.

Moreover, Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin all share the same Valentine.

Who could be lucky enough to be SB19’s date this year?

The group told Philstar.com in an exclusive online interview courtesy of Lazada Philippines that it’s none other than their fanbase A’Tin!

Asked about their plans for Sunday, the boys said, “We think we’ll still be busy preparing contents for our beloved A’TIN.”

SB19 on Tuesday evening teased an event of interest, asking fans to mark March 9 on their calendars.

They said that if they can spend Valentine’s doing what they love for their fans, it would make the special day all the more worthwhile.

“Actually, if we can spend our Valentine’s with A’TIN all around the world, we’ll do it! That’s an ideal Valentine’s Day celebration.”