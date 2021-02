'Huwag mo lolokohin': Dennis Padilla tells Gerald Anderson over rumored Julia Barretto romance

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Dennis Padilla had a message for his daughter Julia Barretto’s rumored boyfriend Gerald Anderson.

According to a social media post by ABS-CBN's Kapamilya Online World, Dennis was quoted as telling Gerald to take care of Julia.

LOOK: Dennis Padilla may mensahe para kay Gerald Anderson: ‘Wag mo lang sasaktan si Julia Paniwala ng netizens ay may... Posted by Kapamilya Online World on Friday, February 5, 2021

“Kung mahal mo naman 'yung daughter ko, alagaan mo na lang siya. Huwag mo lang sasaktan. Saka huwag mo lang lolokohin para mas masaya ang buhay,” Dennis was quoted as saying.

Dennis, however, said that he doesn’t know the real score between her daughter and Gerald.

“Kapag hindi siya nagkukuwento, hindi naman ako nagtatanong,” he said.

“Siguro she wants to be private lang din. Kung magu-open up siya, makikinig lang ako. Kung hindi man, antay lang ako kung kailan siya magsasabi sa akin. Siyempre, kailangan naman nating respetuhin din 'yung karapatan ng ating mga anak, siyempre personal naman nila 'yun eh,” he added.

Dennis said he will support Julia and wants her to be happy.

“Kung saan naman masaya ang anak ko, du'n ako. Ang pinaka-importante, she’s a very responsible woman. Meron naman siyang sariling hanap-buhay,” Dennis said.

“She’s an adult. She’s already 23. So, I’m sure alam naman niya kung saan ang tama at mali. Sa akin lang, kung saan siya masaya eh dun ako susuporta. Basta nasa likod lang ako. I’m just a text away kung ano man ang problema."

