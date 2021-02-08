Janine Gutierrez wants to work with Gerald Anderson, asked about Gerald's rumored romance with Julia

MANILA, Philippines — Now that she is with ABS-CBN, actress Janine Gutierrez has a long list of actors she'd want to work with.

The "Babae at Baril" star ticks off Anne Curtis, Angelica Panganiban and Angel Locsin as her "idols" who she wants to work with.

"There’s also Jodi (Sta. Maria) and Iza (Calzado). So many good women that I look up to with so many good projects… Ang ganda ng takbo ng mga career nila. Ngayon, even Ms. Jodi is producing, which is what I really want to learn eventually," Janine shared.

Jodi produced the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival entry "The Boy Foretold By The Stars" under her Clever Minds Production.

Among her contemporaries, Janine admitted to being a "fangirl" of the Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil love team.

“I’m a LizQuen fan. I love Liza. Sobrang fan ako. If ever, that would be amazing.”

When it comes to the actors, she is excited to work with some of the most notable acting aces.

"Siguro sa lalaki naman, I’m also looking forward to doing a movie with Paulo (Avelino) kasi we did a movie together. Happy ako na mayroon na ‘kong kaibigan dito. Si Enchong is an old friend. So excited na rin ako na makasama s’ya dito… Madami… Si Sir Jericho, si JC Santos, Carlo Aquino, Gerald Anderson," she revealed.

She worked with Enchong in "Elise" and with Paulo in the upcoming movie "Ngayon Kaya."

Speaking of Gerald, Janine commented about the issue between the actor and Julia Barretto. Photos of the two surfaced online and speculations said that it was during her boyfriend, Rayver Cruz's birthday party in 2019 where the photos of Julia and Gerald allegedly dating surfaced.

“I don’t know what happened. Parang nothing happened naman,” she told Philstar.com in her first ever press conference as a Kapamilya star.

RELATED: Janine Gutierrez explains ABS-CBN move despite franchise non-renewal