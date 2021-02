Loisa Andalio expresses support for Maris Racal, Sue Ramirez after fake nude photo spread

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Loisa Andalio expressed her support for fellow Kapamilya actresses Maris Racal and Sue Ramirez who were recently victimized by fake nude photos circulating online.

In a virtual press conference of her new iWant TFC series "Unloving U," Loisa was asked for her reaction to the incident.

“Iba rin kasi trip talaga ng mga tao ngayon, e. Nasa sa ‘yo lang talaga kung papatulan mo, kung kapatol-patol ba,” Loisa said.

“Okay ‘yung pinagsabihan nila, kasi hindi naman talaga tamang gawing biro ‘yung katawan ng babae. Hindi siya tamang gawing biro... Ikaw din ang makaka-control sa sarili mo kung magpapaapekto ka ba o hindi,” she added.

Apart from Maris and Sue, Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial was also victimized by the manipulated photo.

Loisa, who also shared sexy photos of her on Instagram, said there’s no problem about posting such images on social media.

“Sa akin, walang masama sa pag-po-pose ng sexy kung wala ka naman ding masamang intensyon. Kung ganoon ka ka-confident o ka-proud sa katawan mo, okay lang naman ‘yung ganoon,” she said.

“Nasa sa ibang tao na talaga kung paano nila iti-take, kung babastusin nila o maa-appreciate nila. Kung maa-appreciate nila, thank you. Kung may mambabastos, God bless na lang. Ipasa-Diyos mo na lang ‘yung mga taong ganoon,” she added.