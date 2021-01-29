Liza Soberano to shoot movie with Thai BL stars Bright or Win â€” insider

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano will appear in the ABS-CBN film starring either of Thai actors Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin, according to an insider source.

Bright and Win play Sarawat and Tine, respectively in the hit Boys’ Love (BL) series “2gether” and its sequel “Still 2gether,” whose Filipino-dubbed episodes and original Thai version with English subtitles are currently streaming on iWant TFC.

ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. managing director Olivia Lamasan revealed that she is a fan of the Thai actors and that a BrightWin movie is in development, in collaboration with DreamScape and GMMTV.

ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe, however, clarified that only one of the two will star in the film.

A filmmaker from ABS-CBN claimed that Liza will shoot the film with either Bright or Win. This information is unofficial and the degree of Liza's participation is not yet known.

However, Bright was observed by fans to be following Liza on Instagram.