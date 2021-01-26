KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Bright Vachirawit, Liza Soberano, Luke Voyage
Bright Vachirawit, Liza Soberano, Luke Voyage via Instagram

Liza Soberano noticed by Thai actors Bright Vachirawit, Luke Voyage

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2021 - 6:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The universal beauty of Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano has been noticed even by stars in the Philippines’ Southeast Asian neighbor, Thailand.

Bright Vachirawit, who plays Sarawat in the hit Boys’ Love (BL) series “2gether,” was observed by fans to be following Liza on Instagram.

The heartthrob has 6.4 million followers on the platform against Liza's 14.8 million followers.

Meanwhile, Bright’s fellow GMMTV actor Luke Voyage said that Filipino fans observed his resemblance with the actress.

“Hi @lizasoberano, I've heard from many Filipino fans that I kinda look like a male version of you, I guess I can see that,” the Japanese-American actor posted.

 

 

Liza has not responded to the post as of writing, but fans have already shared their thoughts about her possible long-lost twin.

 

