Geneva Cruz lambasts bashers with bikini photos
Singer Geneva Cruz
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2021 - 1:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Geneva Cruz finally replied to the "two women" who have been bashing her on social media.

But instead of throwing shade or strong words, the singer-actress flaunted her bikini body in photos addressed to those unnamed critics.

 

 

"For those two women who can’t stand it whenever I show some skin.... Hope you sleep good tonight," she wrote on Instagram.

"P.S. Focus on the stretch marks and the loose skin on my belly, maybe that will make you both feel better about yourselves," she added.

Her unedited photos, showing her stretch marks and other imperfections, reaped positive comments.

"If you have it, flaunt it! You age like fine wine," said @bobcutjazz.

"wow your so hot madam," wrote @wangbu_dalisay.

"You look like your just in 20s. Seriously your face is so fresh and your skin js glowing. Body is hot! Oh my i should exercise na," added @yxessec.

Late last year, Geneva broke up with her boyfriend and revealed that she remembered her ex-fiance while performing on “It’s Showtime.”

In her Twitter account, Geneva shared her experience while singing Joey Albert’s song “I Remember The Boy.”

“Kakaiba yung experience ko sa @itsShowtimeNa kahapon. Kinabahan ako ng kinanta ko yung song ni Joey Albert na 'I Remember The Boy', tapos bigla kong naalala si boy. *sigh*,” Geneva wrote.

“Ano ba yun.  Char,” she added.  

Geneva revealed that she and her fiance decided to end their relationship.

In her Instagram account, the Smokey Mountain singer said that it was a painful process.

"I just went through an agreement with my (ex) fiance to end a wonderful relationship. It is a very painful process but I know it won’t last forever," she added.

Geneva thought that it was simply not the right time for them.

"The fact of the matter is... I think the Universe usually gives us not what we want but what we need, and it was simply not the right time (or the right person) yet... and I guess that’s okay."

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com last year, Geneva shared her secrets for staying youthful and sexy through the years.

“I'd like to sleep early. Sometimes I sleep at 8:30, 9 o'clock because I like to wake up early also,” she shared.

“I love vegetables, I love protein. I eat rice but not so much. I eat cakes. Minsan limang cup cake, alam mo 'yun? I'm just being a woman who loves sweets. But as much as possible, every day, I watch what I eat." 

In life, in general, Geneva chooses happiness instead of looking for something she doesn’t have.

“I choose to be happy, I choose to look at the bright side. Every day, para hindi ako nalulungkot, I just think of the things I have now. I focus of what I have instead of mga bagay na wala ako."

