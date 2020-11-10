KOREAN WAVE
'Not meant to stay': Geneva Cruz shares 'painful' breakup with fiance
Singer-actress Geneva Cruz.
Instagram/genevacruzofficial
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 10, 2020 - 6:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Geneva Cruz revealed that she and her fiance decided to end their relationship. 

In her Instagram account, the former Smokey Mountain singer said that it was a painful process. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I miss ???? performing onstage... but I know this pandemic is only temporary, and all things have an ending — even pain, sufferings, and trials. ???????????? I just went through an agreement with my (ex) fiance? to end a wonderful relationship. It is a very painful process but I know it won’t last forever. ???????? The fact of the matter is... I think the Universe usually gives us not what we want but what we need, and it was simply not the right time (or the right person) yet... and I guess that’s okay. I’m thankful for all the shared moments and I accept the reality that some people are not meant to stay in my life forever. ???? All those precious memories have given me the motivation and wisdom so I can overcome the heartache and evolve into a better version of myself. I’m hoping that when the pain is finally gone, everything else that needs to unfold will unfold, and after the darkness ???? shall come #acceptance and light. ??? Praying for everyone’s safety and happiness, always! ???????? #OneLove, Gen Gen?? #noregretsjustlessonslearned #lettinggo #ldr #loveandlight #yakapnamahigpit

"I miss performing onstage... but I know this pandemic is only temporary, and all things have an ending — even pain, sufferings, and trials," Geneva wrote. 

"I just went through an agreement with my (ex) fiance to end a wonderful relationship. It is a very painful process but I know it won’t last forever," she added. 

Geneva said she thought that the it was not simply not the tight time for them. 

"The fact of the matter is... I think the Universe usually gives us not what we want but what we need, and it was simply not the right time (or the right person) yet... and I guess that’s okay," she said. 

She also said that she's thankful for all the moments she shared with her ex-fiance. 

"I’m thankful for all the shared moments and I accept the reality that some people are not meant to stay in my life forever. All those precious memories have given me the motivation and wisdom so I can overcome the heartache and evolve into a better version of myself," she said. 

"I’m hoping that when the pain is finally gone, everything else that needs to unfold will unfold, and after the darkness shall come #acceptance and light," she added. 

"Praying for everyone’s safety and happiness, always."

