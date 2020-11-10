'Not meant to stay': Geneva Cruz shares 'painful' breakup with fiance

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Geneva Cruz revealed that she and her fiance decided to end their relationship.

In her Instagram account, the former Smokey Mountain singer said that it was a painful process.

"I miss performing onstage... but I know this pandemic is only temporary, and all things have an ending — even pain, sufferings, and trials," Geneva wrote.

"I just went through an agreement with my (ex) fiance to end a wonderful relationship. It is a very painful process but I know it won’t last forever," she added.

Geneva said she thought that the it was not simply not the tight time for them.

"The fact of the matter is... I think the Universe usually gives us not what we want but what we need, and it was simply not the right time (or the right person) yet... and I guess that’s okay," she said.

She also said that she's thankful for all the moments she shared with her ex-fiance.

"I’m thankful for all the shared moments and I accept the reality that some people are not meant to stay in my life forever. All those precious memories have given me the motivation and wisdom so I can overcome the heartache and evolve into a better version of myself," she said.

"I’m hoping that when the pain is finally gone, everything else that needs to unfold will unfold, and after the darkness shall come #acceptance and light," she added.

"Praying for everyone’s safety and happiness, always."