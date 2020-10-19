How to be hotter as you age: Geneva Cruz shares anti-aging secrets

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Geneva Cruz shared her secret for staying youthful and sexy through the years.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Geneva said she sleeps early so she can wake up early.

“I'd like to sleep early. Sometimes I sleep at 8:30, 9 o'clock because I like to wake up early also,” she shared.

She also said that she stopped drinking alcohol three years ago because alcohol can dry skin.

“I stopped drinking alcohol three years ago. Kumbaga graduate na ko d'yan, kumota na ko d'yan. I know for a fact na alcohol kasi can make your skin dry and at pag dry ang skin mas madaling magka-wrinkles,” she said.

For her diet, Geneva said she loves healthy food, but makes sure to not deprive herself of sweets.

“I love vegetables, I love protein. I eat rice but not so much. I eat cakes. Minsan limang cup cake, alam mo 'yun? I'm just being a woman who loves sweets. But as much as possible, every day, I watch what I eat,” she said.

In life, in general, Geneva chooses happiness instead of looking for something she doesn’t have.

“I choose to be happy, I choose to look at the bright side. Every day, para hindi ako nalulungkot, I just think of the things I have now. I focus of what I have instead of mga bagay na wala ako,” she said.

According to her, she loves her "morena" skin so much because it makes her standout among her fair-skinned singer relatives such as Sunshine Cruz, Sheryl Cruz and Donna Cruz.

"At saka bentang-benta sa States 'yung kulay nating mga Pinoy!" she quipped. — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV

