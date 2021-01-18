TV5 shows bid goodbye reportedly due to poor ratings

MANILA, Philippines — TV5 shows "Sunday Noontime Live," "I Got You" and "Sunday Kada" broadcast their final episode yesterday.

In a statement released to the press last Saturday, Brighlight Productions Chief Executive Officer Albee Benitez said that "Sunday Noontime Live," the Sunday variety show that featured Catriona Gray, Maja Salvador, Piolo Pascual, Jake Ejercito and Ricci Rivero, among others, had a great three-month run.

“Sunday Noontime Live (SNL)’s delightful run is about to end and we await future endeavors from its outstanding stars and phenomenal newcomers,” Benitez said.

“I Got You will re-air its concluding, exciting finale episode in response to numerous requests,” he added.

Reports said that the cancelled shows’ staff and crew, including the celebrities, were surprised why the shows were suddenly cancelled without notice because they still had upcoming taping schedules.

Reliable sources told Philstar.com that the shows were canceled for not doing well in ratings.

It can be recalled that TV5's morning show "Chika: Besh" has gone ahead in announcing its cancellation and the return of one of its hosts, Ria Atayde, to ABS-CBN.

Meanwhile, “Lunch Out Loud,” Brightlight Production's weekday noontime show, will continue to air on TV 5, according to Benitez.

“We are truly grateful for all your support which inspires us to create new and exciting programs. Brighter days continue as we collaborate with TV5 and our other industry partners,” Benitez said.