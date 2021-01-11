Bea Alonzo on rumored boyfriend Dominic Roque: 'Jojowain'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo said that she would rather date Dominic Roque than be friends with him.

During her most recent vlog, Bea did a Q&A and “Jojowain o Tototropahin” challenge with her mom.

The lineup of men included Gabby Concepcion, Richard Gomez, Aga Muhlach, Alden Richards, Daniel Padilla, Piolo Pascual, John Lloyd Cruz, Derek Ramsay, Paulo Avelino, Richard Gutierrez, Ian Veneracion, Albert Martinez, Vin Diesel, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Jason Statham, Fernando Poe Jr. and Dominic Roque.

Bea said she would date Alden, Piolo, John Lloyd, Ian, Albert, Vin, Leonardo, Brad and FPJ.

Both the actress and her mom said “jojowain” when it came to Dominic, who was saved for last.

Bea and Dominic were rumored to be dating since last year after they were sighted together on several occasions.

Most recently, the pair was speculated to have gone on a date at Wagyu Studio Manila after they posted photos of them with similar backgrounds a day apart.