Prelude to 'Crazy Rich Asians 2'? Heart Evangelista to star as fashion socialite in new show

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista is set to make her small-screen comeback soon through the upcoming GMA series "I Left My Heart in Sorsogon."

The actress teased that the show will contain all her loves, from fashion to Sorsogon, which she has learned to call home.

Excited to go back to tv and highlight my love for Sorsogon :) I left my Heart in Sorsogon soon on GMA ?????? #mahalkongsorsogon https://t.co/eeRUrTvVOb — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) January 1, 2021

"Yes for my upcoming teleserye - I left my Heart in Sorsogon - you will see a lot of fashion and a whole lot of Sorsogon! #mahalkongsorsogon," she posted, adding that we will see a lot of her signature Chanel.

Yes for my upcoming teleserye -I left my Heart in Sorsogon - you will see a lot of fashion ?? and a whole lot of Sorsogon ! #mahalkongsorsogon https://t.co/fvBFC04ly9 — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) January 2, 2021

I Left my Heart in Sorsogon will be a teleserye ?? with a lot of Chanel ???????? https://t.co/iabpG1auCP — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) January 2, 2021

The backdrop of the teleserye is none other than Sorsogon where Heart sits as First Lady and her husband, Francis "Chiz" Escudero serves as Governor.

The series was first revealed as part of an omnibus promo aired during GMA's New Year Countdown last December 31.

It marks Heart's first major teleserye project since "My Korean Jagiya" which finished airing in January 2018.

The story tells of “a young woman whose status as a fashion socialite is shaken up after returning to her hometown, rediscovering her roots, and rekindling her love for family, community, and an ex-flame.”

Heart's new character is similar to that of Colette Bing in the sequel of the all-Asian Hollywood film "Crazy Rich Asians."

According to Vogue, Heart is among the rumored to play the spoiled brat fashion blogger, who is a daughter to mega-billionaire Bao Gaoling in the sequel "China Rich Girlfriend."

RELATED: Vogue says Heart Evangelista is rumored to join 'Crazy Rich Asians 2' cast