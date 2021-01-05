KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Prelude to 'Crazy Rich Asians 2'? Heart Evangelista to star as fashion socialite in new show
Heart Evangelista in "I Left My Heart in Sorsogon."
GMA Network/Released
Prelude to 'Crazy Rich Asians 2'? Heart Evangelista to star as fashion socialite in new show
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 1:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista is set to make her small-screen comeback soon through the upcoming GMA series "I Left My Heart in Sorsogon."

The actress teased that the show will contain all her loves, from fashion to Sorsogon, which she has learned to call home.

 

 

"Yes for my upcoming teleserye - I left my Heart in Sorsogon - you will see a lot of fashion and a whole lot of Sorsogon! #mahalkongsorsogon," she posted, adding that we will see a lot of her signature Chanel.

 

 

The backdrop of the teleserye is none other than Sorsogon where Heart sits as First Lady and her husband, Francis "Chiz" Escudero serves as Governor.

The series was first revealed as part of an omnibus promo aired during GMA's New Year Countdown last December 31.

It marks Heart's first major teleserye project since "My Korean Jagiya" which finished airing in January 2018.

The story tells of “a young woman whose status as a fashion socialite is shaken up after returning to her hometown, rediscovering her roots, and rekindling her love for family, community, and an ex-flame.”

Heart's new character is similar to that of Colette Bing in the sequel of the all-Asian Hollywood film "Crazy Rich Asians."

According to Vogue, Heart is among the rumored to play the spoiled brat fashion blogger, who is a daughter to mega-billionaire Bao Gaoling in the sequel "China Rich Girlfriend." 

RELATED: Vogue says Heart Evangelista is rumored to join 'Crazy Rich Asians 2' cast

HEART EVANGELISTA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pinoy Big Brother housemate evicted after remark on ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Russu Laurente, the "Bunsong Boksingero" of General Santos City, was evicted after only receiving 4.39% of viewers' vote...
Entertainment
fbfb
Toni Gonzaga defends evicted PBB housemate who supported ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya TV host Toni Gonzaga asked social media users to forgive evicted Pinoy Big Brother housemate Russu Laurente who...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Gerald Anderson, is that you?': Julia Barretto's new post with a man intrigues netizens
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto's latest social media post captured the attention of social media users after they noticed...
Entertainment
fbfb
From flirting to 'doggie': Ellen Adarna goes viral anew for relationship tips
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actress-model Ellen Adarna’s new relationship tips trended on social media recently.
Entertainment
fbfb
Willie Revillame meets Meryll Soriano, Joem Bascon baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Meryll Soriano introduced her baby to her father Willie Revillame.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Liza Soberano mistaken as Momoland's Nancy
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
The Filipino actress responded classily to the post, correcting the information while complimenting the K-pop star.
Entertainment
fbfb
Frankie Pangilinan seeks justice for flight attendant, calls to stop victim-shaming anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Singer Frankie Pangilinan reiterated that rape exists because of rapists as she seeks justice for slain flight attendant Christine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miriam: It’s another miracle!
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
The first was a miracle. And so is the second.
Entertainment
fbfb
Tagpuan: A representation of the realities of life
By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
The Alternative Vision Cinemas-produced movie Tagpuan, one of the 10 entries to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival,...
Entertainment
fbfb
'I love you, Koala': Sam Milby surprises Catriona Gray on birthday
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby made a surprise virtual appearance on TV5's variety show "Sunday Noontime Live" to greet his...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with