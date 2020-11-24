THE BUDGETARIAN
Heart Evangelista is only Filipino in Forbes France's list
Actress Heart Evangelista
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Heart Evangelista is only Filipino in Forbes France's list
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 24, 2020 - 8:32am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and socialite Heart Evangelista landed on Forbes France’s list of the “top 10 luxury influencers” — the only Filipino to do so.

The business magazine published its rankings of the most influential brands and influencers in different categories: fashion, luxury, jewelry, cosmetics and luxury cosmetics.

The lists are based on a machine learning tool created by French company Launchmetrics, whose algorithm analyzes more than 100 quantitative and qualitative indicators (e.g. audience engagement, relevance in the sector, quality of content) to determine a media impact value.

Heart claimed the 10th spot of the “top 10 luxury influencers,” which was topped by Italian influencer and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni.

HushPuppi, Valentina Ferragni, Lena, Caroline Daur, Jessica Mercedes Kirschner, Aquaria, Chau Bui and Karina Nigay rounded off the list.

The rankings, posted in July 2019, were only recently discovered by Heart.

“Thank you @Forbes France,” she posted on social media last Saturday.

 

 

Heart's social media audience includes 7.1 million Instagram followers, 2.4 million Twitter followers and 2.06 million YouTube subscribers as of writing.

Last year, market research company Ipsos also listed Heart in the Top 10 Influencers in Fashion Week.

 

Philstar
