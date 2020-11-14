'Representation really is important': â€˜Blueâ€™s Clues & Youâ€™ praised for showcasing Filipino values

MANILA, Philippines — American animated educational program "Blue's Clues & You" was commended by Filipino internet users in America for showing Filipino traits in the program.

Filipino-American psychologist EJ Ramos David took to Twitter to commend the educational program.

We have an entire generation of American kids being exposed to a Filipino dude on TV, doing the “Mano po” to his Lola, & making bibingka. My kids are seeing their lives on TV. ???????? pic.twitter.com/ds4zgdxOJ9 — E.J. Ramos David. Ph.D. (@ejrdavid) November 12, 2020

"We have an entire generation of American kids being exposed to a Filipino dude on TV, doing the 'Mano po' to his Lola, & making bibingka. My kids are seeing their lives on TV," he wrote.

"By the way, in addition to #BluesCluesAndYou & Disney’s parol & 'Float', there is also a Filipina American character in @MollyOfDenali. Representation really is important, especially for the young people," he wrote in another tweet.

"Blue’s Clues & You" host Joshua Dela Cruz is a Filipino.

He was hand-picked from more than 3,000 hopefuls, among them, WWE wrestler John Cena. But original Blue’s Clues host Steve Burns believed Joshua Cruz was destined to don the striped shirt for the next generation.