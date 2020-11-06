How's lockdown life with Willie Revillame? Kris Aquino elaborates

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino admitted that she was stuck at TV host Willie Revillame’s Puerto Galera resort for more than two months due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

In a virtual interview with Philstar.com for her recent launch as new Shopee endorser, Kris clarified that although she has never worked with Willie before, she and her sons “lived with him.”

“I haven’t worked with him. I lived with him. Okay, that sounds wrong! Wait! I’ll correct it! Nakitira kami sa kanya,” she laughingly clarified.

Related: Kris Aquino shares quarantine experience in Willie Revillame's resort

Kris, likewise, stressed that they lived in separate quarters during the lockdown and did not interact much because Willie was always away while she had tons of books to read.

“We stayed in his yacht. He stayed in his house. We are very opposite in the sense that he needs to be constantly in motion, he needs to be constantly moving. He doesn’t like wasting a moment. And then he said, ‘Bakit ikaw the person goes back to you after 48 hours and you’re still there?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, because I like reading. I think I’m the ultimate nerd. When I’m not working, I like to save my voice so that I can read 10 books – legal thrillers, women detectives, biographies, autobiographies.”

In fact, Kris said, there were times that she was so busy reading that she also did not talk to her kids. They would binge-watch shows from different streaming sites and just meet up to compare their selections.

“For every five fiction (books), I make sure to read one non-fiction… I love reading! I got that from my dad!” she giggled.

As a new endorser of Shopee, the actress-TV host will be hosting the e-commerce site’s 11.11 special on November 11, 5 p.m. on GMA, as part of the shopping platform’s holiday sale promotions.

Related: Start of TV comeback? Kris Aquino to appear in GMA special

According to her, the shopping site’s many notifications make her miss having a “ka-text” less.

“Sometimes na-mimiss mo na may naka-text ka, ang Shopee so many notifications!” she exclaimed.

When she was stuck in Puerto Galera, she had her orders and groceries delivered via small motorized boats or “ro-ro,” which she initially pronounced as “row-row.”

Now that Kris is back in Manila with her sons, the multimedia queen also returns to making vlogs and hosting for special projects.

“Everything that happened to us made us realize to be grateful for blessings and not take them for granted,” she said.

RELATED: ‘I encourage it’: Kris Aquino on son Bimby joining politics, basketball, showbiz