Kris and Willie
Pang-Masa/File
Kris Aquino shares quarantine experience in Willie Revillame's resort
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino and her kids Joshua and Bimby were ready to stay in Boracay after a community quarantine was imposed on Metro Manila due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), but instead, they chose to spend the quarantine in Willie Revillame’s resort.

In her Instagram account, Kris posted a video, saying: "Pinahiram sa 'min ang resort ni Willie. O 'di ba ang swerte namin?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

i’ll try to make this short, TRY— for the community quarantine we were ready to stay in Boracay but realistically marami kaming 3 na kailangang prescription meds, medyo aware na kayo sa autoimmune ko, kuya has reflux & bimb has asthma. a kindhearted, generous, and SPECIAL friend of ours pinasundo (thank you Capt Elmer) & ngayon kinukupkop kami. bakit di po kami dumirechong umuwi? wrong timing kasi ako, nagpa renovate ng 2nd floor, clean & ready early next week. if you want a tour of willie’s new beach property (para gumaan ang stress) kayo na mag request here, i’ll show him— na SHY na ko. i included shots of how beautiful our country ???????? is, para maalala nating mag TULUNGAN sa gitna ng pagsubok, magsuportahan, magpakatatag, sumunod sa mga pagpapahalaga sa KALUSUGAN ng LAHAT, magdasal para sa isa’t isa, at magmahalan. ????????????

A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino) on

“I’ll try to make this short, TRY— for the community quarantine we were ready to stay in Boracay but realistically marami kaming 3 na kailangang prescription meds, medyo aware na kayo sa autoimmune ko, kuya has reflux & bimb has asthma,” she started her post.

Kris also said that they chose to spent the quarantine period in the resort instead in their homes because their 2nd floor in under renovation.

“A kindhearted, generous, and SPECIAL friend of ours pinasundo (thank you Capt Elmer) & ngayon kinukupkop kami. bakit di po kami dumirechong umuwi? wrong timing kasi ako, nagpa renovate ng 2nd floor, clean & ready early next week,” she wrote.

“If you want a tour of willie’s new beach property (para gumaan ang stress) kayo na mag request here, i’ll show him— na SHY na ko,” she added.

Kris included photos of how beautiful the Philippines is for the people to be reminded to help each other in these trying times.

“I included shots of how beautiful our country is, para maalala nating mag TULUNGAN sa gitna ng pagsubok, magsuportahan, magpakatatag, sumunod sa mga pagpapahalaga sa KALUSUGAN ng LAHAT, magdasal para sa isa’t isa, at magmahalan,” she wrote. 

In another post, she shared how happy Josh was in the resort that he and Willie had breakfast, strolled and swam in the beach together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kuya Josh has 2 songs of tito willie on repeat mode: Ikaw Na Nga and Kung Para sa ‘Yo. ate natchie took these videos of the 2 walking hand in hand this morning so i’d see kuya’s happiness. the material generosity from willie is much appreciated, pero ito po yung nagpatunaw sa puso ko bilang mama ni kuya josh, dahil ang super favorite nyang si tito willie— binigyan sya ng buong umagang bonding... sabay sila nag breakfast, nag walking, and nag swimming... it brings to mind this Maya Angelou quote: PEOPLE WILL FORGET WHAT YOU SAID, PEOPLE WILL FORGET WHAT YOU DID, BUT PEOPLE WILL NEVER FORGET HOW YOU MADE THEM FEEL. ngayon na uncertain ang panahon, lahat tayo may dalang kaba sa ating mga puso, seeing my panganay’s smile made me realize, when given the chance- let’s choose to love, choose to share, and choose to be kind. ????????????

A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino) on

It can be recalled that in a video she posted on social media last year, the "Queen of All Media" reportedly said that she was just waiting for Willie to court her because her kids love the "Wowowin" host.

RELATED: Kris handang dyowain si Willie alang-alang sa mga anak

Philstar
