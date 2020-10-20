KOREAN WAVE
â€˜I encourage itâ€™: Kris Aquino on son Bimby joining politics, basketball, showbiz
"I didn’t shrink- my bunso just keeps growing taller," Kris Aquino said about this photo with Bimby.
Kris Aquino via Instagram
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 20, 2020 - 7:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Will "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino let her son Bimby enter the world of politics, basketball and/or showbiz?

In a virtual press conference with Philstar.com and other select media earlier for her launch as new endorser of e-commerce site Shopee, Kris revealed that she actually encourages her youngest son to follow her and his dad's footsteps, but Bimby did not seem to have the heart for it.

“Bimb is a proud nerd. Please, I hope this is not misinterpreted by anybody. And it’s not because I’m stopping him. I’m actually encouraging him. Because I said, ‘You know, half of your DNA is actually genuinely, naturally athletic, so don’t fight it.’ But, he’s really focused on his studies. Who am I to argue with that? He’s really advanced. He’s only 13, he’s already into calculus," she said of her son with basketball star James Yap.

She recalled even telling him: “Please don’t feel like I would feel bad if you would be sporty and athletic because that’s not exactly what I would feel. I would be so proud to have an athletic son."

When Bimby's teacher had a bad cough and cold and could not come over to their house to teach him, Kris tried to take over, but she surrendered.

“I said, ‘Can I help you do your Science and Math?’ and I looked at it and said, ‘I can’t help you!’” she shared with a laugh.

Bimby is taking up lessons from 7th to 8th grade, but she found his subjects so complicated. She is a crammer who would usually do homeworks the night before the deadline, but Bimby wants to finish them right away and days before deadline so he can spend weekends relaxing.

Bimby plays tennis because there are tennis courts near their house. "He told me he got good shots but his running is off. His feet and legs are too big. His growth spurt is too much and I think we should explore sports when he stops growing."

At 13 years old, Bimby is now already six feet tall. 

"Josh stopped growing when he was 17... Josh’s dad I think is only 5’11. Bimb’s dad is 6’2”. So I think Bimb is going to be at 6’4”? So, let’s see."

For now, Bimby is focused on his studies because he said he wanted to be into computer coding and artificial intelligence.

When Kris suggested for Bimby to also try hosting or politics, she said: “You know what he told me? There’s no money there."

"I was so proud of the fact that we just talked about politics and he said there’s no money there. Thank God I raised a good son!"

