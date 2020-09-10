'Whatâ€™s not to love being a Barretto?': Julia on what makes her family great

'What’s not to love being a Barretto?': Julia on what makes her family great

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto revealed the reason why she loves being a Barretto.

In an interview with G3 San Diego of "#LiveWithG3" YouTube channel, Julia said that the best part of being a Barretto is being surrounded by beautiful women.

“Being surrounded by beautiful women. Ang gaganda nilang lahat! I love being a Barretto first of all, because of my grandfather. That’s the best, best, best, best part, is just having his blood, and just being his granddaughter,” Julia said.

"Having women that you can look up to who are just beautiful and wise,” she added.

Julia also said that the boys in their family are handsome and fun to be with.

"Even the guys in the family though, very very fun, you know, wise, handsome and fun,” she said.

For her, despite the controversies, family is everything.

“Family is just so important also to everybody. What’s not to love being a Barretto? I love it, but of course, number one is because of my grandfather,” she said.

