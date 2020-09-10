KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Whatâ€™s not to love being a Barretto?': Julia on what makes her family great
Julia Barretto at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr., file
'What’s not to love being a Barretto?': Julia on what makes her family great
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 10, 2020 - 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto revealed the reason why she loves being a Barretto. 

In an interview with G3 San Diego of "#LiveWithG3" YouTube channel, Julia said that the best part of being a Barretto is being surrounded by beautiful women. 

“Being surrounded by beautiful women. Ang gaganda nilang lahat! I love being a Barretto first of all, because of my grandfather. That’s the best, best, best, best part, is just having his blood, and just being his granddaughter,” Julia said.

"Having women that you can look up to who are just beautiful and wise,” she added.

Julia also said that the boys in their family are handsome and fun to be with. 

"Even the guys in the family though, very very fun, you know, wise, handsome and fun,” she said.

For her, despite the controversies, family is everything. 

“Family is just so important also to everybody. What’s not to love being a Barretto? I love it, but of course, number one is because of my grandfather,” she said. 

RELATED: 'Sana all': Liza Soberano, Bela Padilla, Julia Barretto get fast response over internet woes

JULIA BARRETTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'It's not happening': Kris Aquino breaks silence on canceled TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her much-awaited TV comeback will not happen anytime soon. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Bugoy Cariño defends alleged illicit relationship with EJ Laure
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya teen actor Bugoy Cariño reacted on vlogger's social media post saying that his relationship with volleyball...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano reacts to Pemberton's pardon, slams basher calling her 'boba'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano sarcastically answered a social media user who called her "boba" after she aired her anger...
Entertainment
fbfb
Manay Ichu is in their hearts
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
This is how the barkada remembers their loving ‘Mother Hen’ Marichu Vera-Perez ‘Manay Ichu’ Mace...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Sana all': Liza Soberano, Bela Padilla, Julia Barretto get fast response over internet woes
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya celebrities Bela Padilla and Julia Barretto reacted on telecommunications giant PLDT's initiative to provide Liza...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
What you should know about anxiety & panic attack
By Ricky L | 12 hours ago
In this time of the pandemic, anybody could experience what JM de Guzman had gone through
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
‘Yam Concepcion: Bida, kontrabida labels don’t really matter to me’
By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Yam Concepcion wasn’t the first choice to play the role of Dana Wong, one of the women caught up in complicated familial...
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
ABS-CBN goes digital on Kumu ‘for your entertainment’
By Kane Errol Choa | 12 hours ago
When it was announced that Ces Drilon was looking for a co-host for her show on the livestreaming app Kumu, social media went...
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
What Sayaw ng Buhay means for a self-confessed ‘old soul’
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 12 hours ago
While he listens to the latest music from different genres such as R&B, ballad and jazz, Vincent Jao III always finds himself...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
Kardashians say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up'; season on family’s pandemic struggles premieres on Hayu
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
“To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with