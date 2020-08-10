COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Julia shares lessons learned from Barretto family, Bea-Gerald controversies
Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto in a scene in 'Between Maybes'
Black Sheep, screenshot
Jan Milo Severo - August 10, 2020 - 11:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto shared the biggest lesson she learned during the controversies she encountered last year. 

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga during Sunday's episode of "I Feel U," Julia said she learned to not get stuck in a controversy. 

“My biggest lesson was just keep going, just keep moving forward until the next battle. It will never end. The biggest lesson was don’t get stuck,” Julia said.

It can be recalled that Julia was involved in an alleged relationship with Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson that caused the breakup of the actor and his girlfriend Bea Alonzo. 

Julia said that despite everything that happened, she's still grateful with what is happening in her life. 

“I chose to look the other way. I always say this, but it’s true. When you have a grateful heart, instead of questioning the things around you, or questioning the things that are happening to you, instead of complaining, parang mas magaan sa loob 'yung grateful ka na lang na nangyayari ito sa'yo kasi you know that it’s better preparing you for the bigger battles in life,” she said.

According to the actress, she couldn't do it without the help and support of her loving family.

“Ang family, when you’re hurt, they are hurt. I didn’t want to dwell on (on the controversies) so much. Hindi gagalaw 'yung buhay ko noon if I get stuck there,” she said.

“I am only 23. At that time, I knew I was confident that there was still so many beautiful things in store for me. Kung susuko ba ako ngayon, ano na lang ang mangyayari sa buhay ko ngayon? Ang bata bata ko pa."

