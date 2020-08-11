Bea Alonzo: 'Ghosting' the 'most painful' but also 'the most empowering'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo believed experiencing "ghosting" could be the most beautiful thing that could happen to a woman.

“Being ghosted is the most painful thing a woman can go through… But it could be the most empowering and most beautiful thing that could also happen to a woman,” Bea said in an Instagram Live video yesterday.

“Because you pick up the pieces. And when you pick up the pieces, you discover so much about yourself,” she explained.

Related: Bea Alonzo looks back at rejections, life as an ‘extra’

It can be recalled that according to Bea, she was "ghosted" by former boyfriend Gerald Anderson that caused their breakup.

"Leaving somebody without saying goodbye is such an asshole thing to do. I’m sorry but I can’t think of a perfect word for it — it’s so disrespectful," Bea said in the middle of her controversial breakup with Gerald last year.

Gerald, however, did not directly answer whether he did “ghost" or ended the relationship by completely cutting communication with Bea.

Recently, Julia Barretto, who was tagged as the alleged third party in the controversial breakup of Gerald and Bea, shared the biggest lesson she learned during the controversies she encountered last year.

“My biggest lesson was just keep going, just keep moving forward until the next battle. It will never end. The biggest lesson was don’t get stuck,” Julia said.

RELATED: Julia shares lessons learned from Barretto family, Bea-Gerald controversies