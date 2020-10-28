Tea time: Sandra Lemonon mentions Rabiya Mateo, reunites with Miss Universe Philippines sisters

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate Sandra Lemonon from Taguig City exposed a social media user "trolling" her friend and another candidate, Patricia de Santos of Pampanga, through a direct message on Instagram.

In her Instagram account, Sandra posted a screenshot of the meesage Patricia received from a social media user.

"Isa ka ding bitter!!! Mga talunan!!! Rabiya deserved the crown!!! Please accept defeat!!! MOVE ON GURL!!! ITIGIL NA ANG CHISMIZZ!!!" the Instagram user messaged Patricia.

The message was received after Miss Universe Philippines candidates reunited in a restaurant in Manila.

"These are the messages my lovely sisters get after our Manila gathering," Sandra wrote.

"And this is how my gorgeous MUPH sister @patriciapinedesantos replied to this troll," she added.

Sandra clarified that all of the candidates are in one group chat, including the winner Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo City, although Rabiya was not tagged in the reunion photo shared on Sandra and Patricia's Instagram stories.

"We just wanted to bond together since we are all in Manila & everyone was invited in the MUPH group chat. Including the winner," Sandra said.

Sandra also answered the netizen's message, saying that she has no "chismizz," only "facts."

"Also I don't have chismizz. I have facts," she stressed.

