Cheating? Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answers those 'bitter about my success'

MANILA, Philippines — Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answered the allegations that she cheated to win at the pageant held last Sunday.

In a virtual interview with GMA News aired last night on "24 Oras," Mateo denied the accusations, assuring her fans that she played "right" and "fair."

"As much as I want people to love me, 'di naman kasi lahat magugustuhan ako," the Filipina-Indian physical therapist from Iloilo City said.

According to her, she takes the setbacks as part of the challenges she has to face on her way to the country's fifth Miss Universe crown.

"So ngayon, it's a test of character, a test of faith. Pero alam ko kasi na I played the game right and fair."

As for fellow candidates accusing her of breaking pageant rules such as allegedly bringing her own glam team and being fed with the questions prior to the question and answer portion, she said she would rather think of these people's positive side to not bear ill feelings toward them.

"Some of the girls din na may sinasabi, I befriended them during the competition and you know, hindi naman ganu'n 'yung treatment nila sa'kin althroughout. So I'd like to still remember them as somebody who were there nu'ng nahihirapan ako rather than those people who are bitter about my success. I need to understand where they're coming from," she explained.

Prior to this, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach insisted that she doesn’t have the knowledge on what is happening behind-the-scenes at Miss Universe Philippines 2020, in response to fans who sent her messages asking for “insider info" on the alleged cheating.

In her online show "Queentuhan," Pia admitted that she was shocked to hear about what was allegedly happening in the pageant.

"Medyo nasa-shock ako sa nababasa ko at sa nangyayari," she said.

Pia also said that she was in United Kingdom during the live "Queentuhan" and just like a regular fan, she’s just watching and reading the news to be updated on the pageant.

"I also just wanna quickly address that, you know, we're live right now and I'm reading some of the comments. Like, I'm not lying. I really don't know much about what's going on. Like, I'm in the UK right now. I don't have insider info. So nakikibalita lang din ako sa online, sa inyo," she said.

Pia clarified that she’s not hiding things as she is also confused on what’s happening.

"Kasi wala nga talaga ako masyadong alam. Marami akong ibang inaasikaso at the moment. So, I'm as confused as you guys. I just wanted to address that. I feel, like, some people think that I'm trying to hide the truth or cover up something,” she stressed.

“Like, guys, I'm really unbiased here. I am just trying to stay fair as much as possible. Minention ko lang kasi nababasa ko yung mga comments. They really want me to say something. 'Hindi, alam mo yung totoo! Alam mo yung ganyan! Bakit mo tinatago?'"

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 was marred with controversy after Taguig representative Sandra Lemonon posted on her Instagram that soon she will reveal the "truth and facts" about the pageant.

