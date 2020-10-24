KOREAN WAVE
Actress Assunta de Rossi and her "miracle baby" Fiore.
'Almost 20 years in the making': Assunta de Rossi gives birth to 'miracle baby'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 24, 2020 - 11:02am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Assunta de Rossi has given birth to her "miracle baby" on Friday. 

Her sister Alessandra de Rossi announced on her Instagram account as she posted photo of Assunta with her new born named Fiore. 

"This is the most beautiful photo for life! Little Fiore and tears of joy in my sister's eyes," Alessandra wrote. 

"Almost 20 years in the making! Miracles happen every day, and this one is the best!" she added. 

The "Kita Kita" star congratulated her sister and Jules Ledesma as well as her mother.

"Congratulations @assuntaledesma @julesledesma and of course to the new granny na mas oa pa sa naganak, @ermatsko THANK YOU LORD," Alessandra said. 

It was May when Assunta revealed that she's preganant after 16 years of marriage with Jules.

