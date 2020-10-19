KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Rambo Nunez defends Maja Salvador over backlash for new TV5 show
Rambo Nunez and Maja Salvador
Rambo Nunez via Instagram
Rambo Nunez defends Maja Salvador over backlash for new TV5 show
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 2:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rambo Nunez, boyfriend of actress Maja Salvador, is proud of his girlfriend and showed his support for her on social media.

In Maja’s Instagram account, the actress invited her followers last week to watch her new Sunday variety show on TV5.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunday Noontime Live! October 18, 2020 Sunday 12nn Directed by: Johnny Manahan 2 days to go na lang! Exciting!!!! ???

A post shared by MAJA (@iammajasalvador) on

 

Her post received mixed reactions because “Sunday Noontime Live” is at the same time slot as her former ABS-CBN show “ASAP.”

"Sorry Ms. Maja pero ASAP po pinapanood namin every Sunday," said @iamnanettep.

"Too bad di na kayo makikita buong mundo. Tfc no1 Toronto Canada," added @r_nold121.

"Sorry! ASAP parin kmi," declared @lorrainejack13.

"Hi Ate Maj. I'm a fan since 2004. Since asap fanatic days. I love you my dancefloor queen. Saan ka man mapunta, institusyon ka na," said @camaycar.

"Congrats at least may trabaho na kayo! Good luck and we still watching you kahit saan pa kayo pupunta!" said @frias.i28.

"CONGRATS MORE AND MORE WORK PA SANA PARA MAY TRABAHO YUNG MGA NAWALAN NG TRABAHO.." added @khun_kao.ashira.

Related: Maja Salvador has no regrets leaving ABS-CBN for TV5

Despite the mixed reactions, Rambo defended Maja, expressing how proud he is of her. 

“I’m very very proud of you! People wouldn’t know how you ended up in your situation but all i can say is that you’re blessed with a very good heart. All of us who love you are right behind you all the way,” Rambo commented on Maja’s post.

He continued his support to Maja during the launch of the show as he posted on IG story a screenshot of trending topics on Twitter.

“You never fail to entertain,” Rambo wrote.

Last month, Maja revealed that she will be joining former Star Magic head Johnny Manahan in moving to TV5.

“Mga kapamilya, sasamahan ko po muna ang aking tatay na si MR.M kaya sana wag po kayo magulat kung makikita niyo akong lumabas sa ibang network at patuloy makapagbigay ligaya sa inyo kahit sa anong paraan at plataporma,” she wrote. 

RELATED: Maja Salvador says goodbye to ABS-CBN, treats family to street food party

MAJA SALVADOR RAMBO NUÃ±EZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Oops! Glitches spotted in '24 Oras'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso broadcaster Vicky Morales had a small glitch in nightly GMA news program "24 Oras" recently.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pastors Quiboloy, Villanueva clash over ABS-CBN shows with LGBTQ on Zoe TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
During the October 9 telecast of Quiboloy's show "Give Us This Day" on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI),...
Entertainment
fbfb
Simple life in Scotland
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Why former Streetboys dancer Spencer Reyes chose to lead a quiet life with his family in the UK
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Wurtzbach speaks up about being raped, settles feud with Pia
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her sister Sarah Wurtzbach have reportedly ended their spat.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Pia Wurtzbach's camp reacts to sister Sarah's revelations
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
It’s not clear, however, why Sarah was ranting against her sister.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Judy Ann Santos shares ‘new normal’ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids
By Euden Valdez | 1 hour ago
But despite the tough situation we’re all in, mom Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Their voice is vital': Thai celebs break silence on democracy protests
By Dene-Hern Chen | 1 day ago
Political statements are unusual from Thai celebs, whose lucrative endorsements rely on the billionaire clans that are a pillar...
Entertainment
fbfb
BIR allows tax perks for imports, manufacture of COVID-19 essentials
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
Importers and manufacturers of medical goods and equipment essential to the fight against COVID-19 may now enjoy fiscal incentives,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Smart ramps up rollout of strategic base stations
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Smart Communications Inc. is ramping up the strategic rollout of its base stations to improve its services across the co...
Entertainment
fbfb
ING, Unicef support 5 Philippine fintech startups
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Dutch financial giant ING Bank and United Nations Children’s Fund continue to support startup companies building financial...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with