Rambo Nunez defends Maja Salvador over backlash for new TV5 show

MANILA, Philippines — Rambo Nunez, boyfriend of actress Maja Salvador, is proud of his girlfriend and showed his support for her on social media.

In Maja’s Instagram account, the actress invited her followers last week to watch her new Sunday variety show on TV5.

Her post received mixed reactions because “Sunday Noontime Live” is at the same time slot as her former ABS-CBN show “ASAP.”

"Sorry Ms. Maja pero ASAP po pinapanood namin every Sunday," said @iamnanettep.

"Too bad di na kayo makikita buong mundo. Tfc no1 Toronto Canada," added @r_nold121.

"Sorry! ASAP parin kmi," declared @lorrainejack13.

"Hi Ate Maj. I'm a fan since 2004. Since asap fanatic days. I love you my dancefloor queen. Saan ka man mapunta, institusyon ka na," said @camaycar.

"Congrats at least may trabaho na kayo! Good luck and we still watching you kahit saan pa kayo pupunta!" said @frias.i28.

"CONGRATS MORE AND MORE WORK PA SANA PARA MAY TRABAHO YUNG MGA NAWALAN NG TRABAHO.." added @khun_kao.ashira.

Related: Maja Salvador has no regrets leaving ABS-CBN for TV5

Despite the mixed reactions, Rambo defended Maja, expressing how proud he is of her.

“I’m very very proud of you! People wouldn’t know how you ended up in your situation but all i can say is that you’re blessed with a very good heart. All of us who love you are right behind you all the way,” Rambo commented on Maja’s post.

He continued his support to Maja during the launch of the show as he posted on IG story a screenshot of trending topics on Twitter.

“You never fail to entertain,” Rambo wrote.

Last month, Maja revealed that she will be joining former Star Magic head Johnny Manahan in moving to TV5.

“Mga kapamilya, sasamahan ko po muna ang aking tatay na si MR.M kaya sana wag po kayo magulat kung makikita niyo akong lumabas sa ibang network at patuloy makapagbigay ligaya sa inyo kahit sa anong paraan at plataporma,” she wrote.

RELATED: Maja Salvador says goodbye to ABS-CBN, treats family to street food party