Maja Salvador has no regrets leaving ABS-CBN for TV5

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapamilya star and now Kapatid actress Maja Salvador revealed that she sold all her ex-boyfriends' gifts to her.

In an interview with Robi Domingo for virtual talk show "Star Magic Lounge," Maja said she doesn't want memories so she sold those gifts for charities and for her travels.

"Alam mo, lahat ng mga regalo ng ex ko, binebenta ko. Walang natitira sa akin kasi ayoko ng memories," she said.

"Pero nagiging charity naman. Iyong iba doon, iyon 'yung pang-travel ko."

Meanwhile, in a Zoom press conference for her new TV5 show, Maja said she had no regrets transferring from ABS-CBN to TV5.

“Ang masasabi ko lang is I’m very grateful and blessed na may Brightlight and thankful ako rin kay Mr. M for trusting po in me. Regrets, siguro magkakaroon po ako ng regrets kung sarili ko lang ‘yung inisip ko,” she said.

"Isang malaking bagay po na nagpa-oo sa akin ay ‘yung makakatulong po ako ng aking mga Kapamilya na nawalan ng trabaho."

Maja will be joining "Sunday Noontime Live" or "SNL," a Sunday variety show in TV5 that will be pitted against ABS-CBN's "ASAP," her former show.

“But the end of the day, nandu’n ‘yung iisa lang ‘yung goal namin, ang mag-entertain at ang magpasaya. Dahil sa panahon po ng pandemya, ‘yun ang kailangan natin – ang magkaisa," she said.

"Sunday Noontime Live" is directed by Johnny Manahan and will premiere on October 18 on TV5.

