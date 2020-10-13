Catriona Gray shares details about new TV5 show, Sam Milby

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray now prepares for her first-ever job as co-host of TV5’s "Sunday Noontime Live."

In a recent Zoom media conference TV5 held for its upcoming shows, the beauty queen said she is looking forward to singing and performing along with her co-hosts, Piolo Pascual, Maja Salvador, Donny Pangilinan and Jake Ejercito.

She also shared that her boyfriend Sam Milby, a seasoned host and performer, is giving her pointers. She is also watching a variety of shows to study how she can come up with her own hosting style.

It can be recalled that last January, Catriona debuted as a guest co-host on ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime."

"Sunday Noontime Live," which premieres on October 18, will air from noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays. It is produced by block timer Brightlight Productions owned by former Negros Occidental congressman Albee Benitez. Johnny Manahan directs.

Recently, Benitez called for an end to network wars, saying: “It’s time all of us should work together.”

Other new TV5 shows include the romance drama series "I Got You" (starring Beauty Gonzales, Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing); comedy show "Sunday Kada" (featuring Jayson Gainza, Ritz Azul, Wacky Kiray, Miles Ocampo, Daniel Matsunaga, Jerome Ponce, Josh Colet, Sunshine Garcia, Jhen Maloles); noontime variety show "Lunch Out Loud" (hosted by Billy Crawford, Alex Gonzaga, Wacky Kiray, K Brosas, Bayani Agbayani, KC Montero and Macoy Dubs); news magazine and lifestyle show "Rated Korina" hosted by Korina Sanchez-Roxas and the family sitcom "Oh My Dad" directed by Jeffrey Jeturian and starring Ian Veneracion, Dimples Romana, Sue Ramirez, Louise Abuel and Adrian Lindayag.

