Virtual Miss Universe 2020? Catriona Gray speaks up
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
Miss Universe Organization/Patrick Prather
Virtual Miss Universe 2020? Catriona Gray speaks up
Maridol Ranoa-Bismark (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 12:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is leaving the decision about the possible postponement of Miss Universe 2020 due to the pandemic up to the international pageant’s organizers.

In a recent Zoom media conference TV 5 held for its upcoming shows (Catriona is one of the hosts of the Sunday noontime show), the beauty queen adopted a wait-and-see attitude about whether or not the international pageant should veer from tradition this year, and postpone the coronation rites due to the pandemic. 

Miss International and Miss World have decided to move their respective pageants to next year, thus lengthening the current titleholders’ reign (the new Miss Universe-Philippines will be named on October 25). 

Related: First-ever Miss Universe Philippines pageant will be both traditional, virtual

Catriona now prepares for her first-ever job as co-host of TV5’s "Sunday Noontime Live," along with Piolo Pascual Maja Salvador, Donny Pangilinan and Jake Ejercito. She is looking forward to singing and performing along with her co-hosts.

The show, which premiers on October 18, will air from noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays. 

RELATED: Catriona Gray undergoes COVID-19 swab testing

