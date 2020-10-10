KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Korina Sanchez to make TV comeback as she joins TV5
Former Kapamilya host Korina Sanchez.
Instagram/korina
Korina Sanchez to make TV comeback as she joins TV5
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 10, 2020 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapamilya host Korina Sanchez revealed that her long-time show "Rated K" will be shown on TV5 starting October 24. 

"?Yes, it is true. It is on. I have officially signed up with BrightLight, blocktimer in TV5, and Rated K, now to be called Rated Korina, will be seen again on free television starting October 24," Korina wrote in her Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

?Yes, it is true. It is on. I have officially signed up with BrightLight, blocktimer in TV5, and Rated K, now to be called Rated Korina, will be seen again on free television starting October 24. ???????????? It is bittersweet to have to actually say it, that I've parted for now with ABSCBN because of current circumstances. I owe ABSCBN the most huge part of who I’ve come to be professionally, and for growing Rated K to be a household name in almost 20 years on-air. Maganda naman ang pagpapaalam ko and maganda din ang pagtanggap ng management sa network sa mga limitasyon sa ngayon. Naiintindihan din nating lahat siyempre, ang kagustuhan ng lahat na magpatuloy sa trabaho, sa pagpapasaya, pagbigay impormasyon sa nakakarami at ang importanteng serbisyo sa publiko. This is who we are and would like to continue to be, because we have so much more to give — so we march forward. We are all making lemonade of lemons, the best way we can. And it will all taste good.???????? But how blessed can one also be, and how can I complain? Bago pa man ako malunod sa lungkot ay meron nang nagbibigay ng bagong pagkakataon — na para bang naghawi ng ulap. BrightLight brings back the sparkle and the sunshine in free TV via its roster of new shows to air on TV5 this October! It’s like a much needed shot of adrenaline to a gasping TV industry after the unexpected closure of giant ABSCBN. It is a happy pill now for a sad, sad global state of grief over COVID casualties. I see that we are slowly moving into a brighter place, a more hopeful, happier new normal — even in the broadcast industry. I am energized by the challenge of this upheaval. Hindi parin kami nauubusan ng kuwento, hahaha! Go lang! Ang inyong mga kaibigan, kabalitaan at kakampi na sa loob ng halos 20 taon naging paborito ninyong kakuwentuhan ay nagbabalik na dala ang inyong mga kuwento — nangangako na itutuloy kung ano ang nasimulan, pinaghirapan namin...nakagawian at minahal ng publiko. So cheers to the wounds that will never heal but also to new beginnings...because what doesn't kill you makes you stronger???????? Hindi ba, sinabi ko naman sa inyo?! Walang iwanan. ABANGAN! Handa na ba kayo?????????

A post shared by Korina Sanchez-Roxas (@korina) on

Korina described the latest development as "bittersweet" because she is now parted with her home network for decades. 

"It is bittersweet to have to actually say it, that I've parted for now with ABSCBN because of current circumstances. I owe ABSCBN the most huge part of who I’ve come to be professionally, and for growing Rated K to be a household name in almost 20 years on-air," she said. 

"Maganda naman ang pagpapaalam ko and maganda din ang pagtanggap ng management sa network sa mga limitasyon sa ngayon. Naiintindihan din nating lahat siyempre, ang kagustuhan ng lahat na magpatuloy sa trabaho, sa pagpapasaya, pagbigay impormasyon sa nakakarami at ang importanteng serbisyo sa publiko. This is who we are and would like to continue to be, because we have so much more to give — so we march forward. We are all making lemonade of lemons, the best way we can. And it will all taste good," she added. 

She described her show being shown on free TV soon as a blessing
 
"BrightLight brings back the sparkle and the sunshine in free TV via its roster of new shows to air on TV5 this October! It’s like a much needed shot of adrenaline to a gasping TV industry after the unexpected closure of giant ABSCBN. It is a happy pill now for a sad, sad global state of grief over COVID casualties. I see that we are slowly moving into a brighter place, a more hopeful, happier new normal — even in the broadcast industry," she said. 

Korina said she's energized by the challenge as she vowed to tell more stories. 

"Ang inyong mga kaibigan, kabalitaan at kakampi na sa loob ng halos 20 taon naging paborito ninyong kakuwentuhan ay nagbabalik na dala ang inyong mga kuwento — nangangako na itutuloy kung ano ang nasimulan, pinaghirapan namin...nakagawian at minahal ng publiko. So cheers to the wounds that will never heal but also to new beginnings...because what doesn't kill you makes you stronger" she said. 

"Hindi ba, sinabi ko naman sa inyo?! Walang iwanan. ABANGAN! Handa na ba kayo?" she added.

KORINA SANCHEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
'Sana... ako na lang ulit': Bea Alonzo wants 'more chances' with John Lloyd Cruz
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Bea said she wouldn't say "no" in a project with John Lloyd.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ghost' remark haunts Miss Colombia: 'People don't ever understand what I said'
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
Ariadna has since clarified that she was misunderstood and meant no malice toward Pia.
Entertainment
fbfb
Noli Me Tangere: ‘First Filipino opera’
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 12 hours ago
Noli Me Tangere, an opera in Tagalog, premiered on Feb. 5, 1957, at the Far Eastern University Auditorium. Don David and Juanita...
Entertainment
fbfb
Journey frontman Arnel Pineda's younger brother nabbed for drugs
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
The younger brother of Filipino singing sensation Arnel Pineda was among those arrested in a drug operation in Quezon City...
Entertainment
fbfb
Daniel will marry before he’s 30
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
‘I want to have a beach wedding,’ says Daniel Padilla who turned 25 last April 26. ‘Ayoko nang masyadong...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
MMFF 2020 to release films online in the wake of COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 minutes ago
This year's Metro Manila Film Festival will be online after National Capital Region's mayors unanimously disagreed to open...
Entertainment
fbfb
Albee Benitez: Stop the network war!
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
Says the head of Brightlight Productions, the new TV5 blocktimer, ‘Stars shouldn’t be tied down to exclusive contracts...
Entertainment
fbfb
Northern Samar has its own ‘aurora borealis’
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
For two months now, residents of Las Navas, Northern Samar, have been waking up earlier to catch what they describe as “sea...
Entertainment
fbfb
'What’s wrong with having muscles?': Winwyn Marquez, Melissa Gohing slam basher criticizing Pinays with muscular arms
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez answered a social media user body-shaming her for having a muscular physique.
Entertainment
fbfb
This Thai BL character is Teejay Marquez's 'inspo' for 'Ben X Jim'
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Part of his preparation for undertaking the lead role of Ben meant binge-watching familiar Thai BL titles, Teejay told Philstar.com...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with