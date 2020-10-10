Korina Sanchez to make TV comeback as she joins TV5

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapamilya host Korina Sanchez revealed that her long-time show "Rated K" will be shown on TV5 starting October 24.

"?Yes, it is true. It is on. I have officially signed up with BrightLight, blocktimer in TV5, and Rated K, now to be called Rated Korina, will be seen again on free television starting October 24," Korina wrote in her Instagram account.

Korina described the latest development as "bittersweet" because she is now parted with her home network for decades.

"It is bittersweet to have to actually say it, that I've parted for now with ABSCBN because of current circumstances. I owe ABSCBN the most huge part of who I’ve come to be professionally, and for growing Rated K to be a household name in almost 20 years on-air," she said.

"Maganda naman ang pagpapaalam ko and maganda din ang pagtanggap ng management sa network sa mga limitasyon sa ngayon. Naiintindihan din nating lahat siyempre, ang kagustuhan ng lahat na magpatuloy sa trabaho, sa pagpapasaya, pagbigay impormasyon sa nakakarami at ang importanteng serbisyo sa publiko. This is who we are and would like to continue to be, because we have so much more to give — so we march forward. We are all making lemonade of lemons, the best way we can. And it will all taste good," she added.

She described her show being shown on free TV soon as a blessing



"BrightLight brings back the sparkle and the sunshine in free TV via its roster of new shows to air on TV5 this October! It’s like a much needed shot of adrenaline to a gasping TV industry after the unexpected closure of giant ABSCBN. It is a happy pill now for a sad, sad global state of grief over COVID casualties. I see that we are slowly moving into a brighter place, a more hopeful, happier new normal — even in the broadcast industry," she said.

Korina said she's energized by the challenge as she vowed to tell more stories.

"Ang inyong mga kaibigan, kabalitaan at kakampi na sa loob ng halos 20 taon naging paborito ninyong kakuwentuhan ay nagbabalik na dala ang inyong mga kuwento — nangangako na itutuloy kung ano ang nasimulan, pinaghirapan namin...nakagawian at minahal ng publiko. So cheers to the wounds that will never heal but also to new beginnings...because what doesn't kill you makes you stronger" she said.

"Hindi ba, sinabi ko naman sa inyo?! Walang iwanan. ABANGAN! Handa na ba kayo?" she added.