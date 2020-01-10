MOVIES
Too 'classy' to host 'It's Showtime'? Catriona Gray reacts
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 6:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray finds her first week hosting at the ABS-CBN noontime variety show “It’s Showtime” as both challenging and rewarding.

687.6k Likes, 2,836 Comments - Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on Instagram: "As a young ghurl ???? @itsshowtimena look by @jellyeugenio @kiel.hair @justine.aliman19 @mimsqiu ????..."

Catriona was welcomed by the "Showtime" cast earlier this week as their newest co-host, with the beauty queen quickly taking notes from the industry greats.

She said there’s no better way to spend her 26th birthday than being in the company of a sea of smiles.

“Sobrang masaya po (It’s been really great). I really feel like I've been welcome sa family talaga (for sure). Everyone's been very gentle with me…I'm really learning from the other hosts [too]. They're really teaching me a lot so I'm very grateful to have this opportunity to learn and to grow,” the queen shared humbly in an interview with the press, including Philstar.com.

According to Kantar Media, "It's Showtime" gained a 14.2 percent audience share during Catriona’s hosting compared to rival noontime program "Eat Bulaga," which posted ratings of 13.9 percent last Monday, the first day of Catriona's hosting stint.

It can be recalled that Catriona’s ex-boyfriend Clint Bondad used to be an "Eat Bulaga" host.

The country’s most recent Miss Universe titleholder refused to answer questions about her former beau, but disclosed her preparations for her newest role, including brushing up on her Filipino.

“I actually spent Christmas holidays and New Year sa Australia kasama ang mga magulang ko. So coming back medyo lakas yung accent ko ulit. So I came back and I worked closely with my Tagalog coach para masanay din ako. But I'm also getting there naman. I'm trying to really take in and soak in as much as I can…”

(I actually spent Christmas holidays and New Year with my parents in Australia.So coming back my accent was kind of strong again. So I came back and I worked closely with my Tagalog coach to work on what I need to. But I’m also getting there of course.)

The Filpino-Australian model was unfazed by some criticisms on her appearance as having too much “class” for a mass-market noontime show.

“I mean, there's always comments about everything that you do especially in the position of being a public figure. But it's nice to see also I seem to be making a lot of people happy,” she said.

“Because of course being in the position that I'm in, I'll always have to contribute something whether it be in advocacy but also in contributing happiness. And I feel like that’s what Showtime does – it brings happiness to people. And so I’m happy to be a part of it.”

The star known for seeing the silver lining also praised her co-hosts and other performers who graced the stage with her, most notably showing love for comedian Vice Ganda.

“I really look up to Vice so much because I admire the quickness of thought, the way that she's able to really carry and direct the segments... And she's been very, very kind to me and showing me the ropes so I've really appreciated [being] next to someone who's so established and so very talented.” — Videos by Kat Leandicho

