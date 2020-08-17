COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Kapamilya, Kapuso stars display 'unexpected' chemistry in new TV5 show
'Chika, Besh!' hosts Pauleen Luna-Sotto, Ria Atayde and Pokwang with pilot episode guest Sofia Andres (second from left).
'Chika, Besh!' via Instagram, screenshot
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2020 - 8:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres turned emotional upon recalling how her parents always reminded her about life. 

During the pilot episode of TV5's "Chika Besh" with hosts Pauleen Luna, Ria Atayde and Pokwang, Sofia admitted that she's hard-headed and now understands where her parents are coming from. 

 

 

She also shared her pregnancy story and how it changed her life. She admitted that her life and pregnancy in Australia were not that smooth especially without the comfort of having friends and family by her side.

Most importantly, Sofia shared how deeply in-love she is with her racecar boyfriend Daniel Miranda, the father of her child. 

Related: 'Sooooo happy': Julia Barretto, stars welcome Sofia Andres' new baby

Sofia was the first guest of the TV5's new morning talk show. 

In the show's Instagram account, the show thanked the viewers for watching their pilot episode. 

"Salamat mga kachika sa pagsama sa amin ngayong umaga! Sanay napasaya namin kayo and have a good day ahead! Smile and good vibes lang lagi! See you again tomorrow at 10am!" the show wrote.

The show's producer, Archangel Media, told Philstar.com that they are satisfied at how the show was well-received on social media and with the unexpected chemistry among Pokwang, Pauleen and Ria, especially since Ria is new to hosting. They also achieved their goal of giving good vibes for featuring stories of real people, apart from celebrities.

“Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy”  airs every 10 a.m. on TV5 with a next day replay at Colours Channel (Cignal TV ch 60) at 11 a.m. 

RELATED: 'Chika, Besh!': Pokwang, Pauleen, Ria share why you should watch new TV5 show

COMEDIENNE POKWANG PAULEEN LUNA RIA ATAYDE TV5
