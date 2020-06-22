COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Sofia as seen in now defunct TV series "Bagani."
ABS-CBN/Released
'Sooooo happy': Julia Barretto, stars welcome Sofia Andres' new baby
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2020 - 6:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Barretto, Maymay Entrata and other celebrities reacted on fellow Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres' admission that she is now a mother.

In Sofia’s Instagram post, celebrities greeted Sofia for her new baby with boyfriend Daniel Miranda.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

????

A post shared by SOFIA (@iamsofiaandres) on

 

“Yay! Our little angel,” Kathryn wrote.

“I’m sooooo happy for you,” said Julia.

“Ang babyyy waaaaah,” Maymay said.

Coleen Garcia also commented on Sofia’s post with “Awww so happy for you,” while Gretchen Ho said: “SOFIA! Wishing you blessings & God’s guidance in motherhood.”

Other celebrities who congratulated Sofia included Moira Dela Torre, Arci Munoz, Ria Atayde, Maris Racal, Loisa Andalio and Iza Calzado, to name a few.

Sofia revealed on Sunday that she is now a mom to a baby girl named Zoe. The Kapamilya actress gave birth in Australia. She posted a video narrating her pregnancy.  

 

 

“Now that I’m a mom, this has changed something in me. I’d also like to thank everyone whom I gave my trust and never broke it. I love you Daniel. And to my dear Zoe, my princess, our sunshine, welcome to our lives,” Sofia said in the video.

In another post, she also greeted her dad and boyfriend Daniel a Happy Father’s Day.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Being at home during the ECQ really made me feel real love from home as I was able to cherish the little things I can do and enjoy here, of course, like the DIY shoots. But on another end, ang dami ring na-cancel na plans and celebrations that had to be simply at home to be safe. And since today is a special day for the fathers, I just want to take the chance to celebrate my first love, my dad who has been with me through ups and downs. Thank you Daddy for the generosity and the love. I also want to celebrate my greatest love, Daniel. I’m so grateful that I have you by my side because you have brought so much color and adventure into my world. Not only that, you also been part in giving me my greatest happiness—our little angel. Right now I really feel complete, because I have my dad who always has my back, my love who loves me for who I am and now my little bundle of joy, whom I will love unconditionally and who will be my source of strength during these trying times. Shout out to all the fathers in the world, Happy Father's Day! #lovefromhome

A post shared by SOFIA (@iamsofiaandres) on

 

“And since today is a special day for the fathers, I just want to take the chance to celebrate my first love, my dad who has been with me through ups and downs. Thank you Daddy for the generosity and the love,” she said.

“I also want to celebrate my greatest love, Daniel. I’m so grateful that I have you by my side because you have brought so much color and adventure into my world. Not only that, you also been part in giving me my greatest happiness—our little angel."

SOFIA ANDRES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Justin Bieber denies sexual abuse allegations, shows receipts of being with Selena Gomez as proofs
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
The pop star also said that he’s planning to take legal action against Danielle.
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin inspires body positivity with latest physique
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin is inadvertently sparking conversations of body positivity among Filipino netizens after pictures...
Entertainment
fbfb
Hyun Bin lookalike? 'CLOY' fans crush on Vico Sotto and his Father's Day greeting for Vic
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
A few days after his birthday, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto was again the talk of the town on social media, but this time, for superimposing...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Riverdale' star Cole Sprouse accused of sexual assault
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
A woman named Victoria accused “Riverdale” actor Cole Sprouse of sexually abuse her in a 2013 party.
Entertainment
fbfb
‘New Norms, New Japorms!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
My column last week was “New Normal Is No Porma!”
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
7 hours ago
Hollywood poised for big-screen gamble as theaters reopen
By Andrew Marszal | 7 hours ago
After more than three months of coronavirus-mandated limbo, Hollywood is headed back to the big screen -- and hoping that...
Entertainment
fbfb
8 hours ago
Kurt Cobain's guitar sets record as most expensive guitar sold at auction
8 hours ago
The guitar that grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain played during his legendary 1993 MTV Unplugged performance sold Saturday for...
Entertainment
fbfb
8 hours ago
DC Universe to hold biggest virtual gathering of stars
8 hours ago
Save the date and prep your cosplay! On Saturday, August 22, starting at 10 a.m., Warner Bros. will welcome fans everywhere...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
Sheena Bentoy: Bagging Lion King role isn’t easy
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
When Sheena Bentoy was three years old, her mom Irish saw how Sheena enjoyed playing her toy microphone, singing as if she...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
Reawakening cooking skills during lockdown
By Pat-P Daza | 20 hours ago
It’s June 22, exactly 100 days since the Community Quarantine was implemented last March 15. But we’re not yet...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with