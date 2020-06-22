'Sooooo happy': Julia Barretto, stars welcome Sofia Andres' new baby

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Barretto, Maymay Entrata and other celebrities reacted on fellow Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres' admission that she is now a mother.

In Sofia’s Instagram post, celebrities greeted Sofia for her new baby with boyfriend Daniel Miranda.

“Yay! Our little angel,” Kathryn wrote.

“I’m sooooo happy for you,” said Julia.

“Ang babyyy waaaaah,” Maymay said.

Coleen Garcia also commented on Sofia’s post with “Awww so happy for you,” while Gretchen Ho said: “SOFIA! Wishing you blessings & God’s guidance in motherhood.”

Other celebrities who congratulated Sofia included Moira Dela Torre, Arci Munoz, Ria Atayde, Maris Racal, Loisa Andalio and Iza Calzado, to name a few.

Sofia revealed on Sunday that she is now a mom to a baby girl named Zoe. The Kapamilya actress gave birth in Australia. She posted a video narrating her pregnancy.

“Now that I’m a mom, this has changed something in me. I’d also like to thank everyone whom I gave my trust and never broke it. I love you Daniel. And to my dear Zoe, my princess, our sunshine, welcome to our lives,” Sofia said in the video.

In another post, she also greeted her dad and boyfriend Daniel a Happy Father’s Day.

“And since today is a special day for the fathers, I just want to take the chance to celebrate my first love, my dad who has been with me through ups and downs. Thank you Daddy for the generosity and the love,” she said.

“I also want to celebrate my greatest love, Daniel. I’m so grateful that I have you by my side because you have brought so much color and adventure into my world. Not only that, you also been part in giving me my greatest happiness—our little angel."