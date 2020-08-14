'Chika, Besh!': Pokwang, Pauleen, Ria share why you should watch new TV5 show

MANILA, Philippines — Weekday mornings get more positive and fun as TV5 launches its new morning talk-magazine show “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” with daytime television’s newest ka-chika Pokwang, Pauleen Luna-Sotto and Ria Atayde.

“Our feed on social media are almost filled with not so pleasant news. I feel like we need more good news and good vibes to uplift our spirits,” said Pauleen.

“We need a show like this especially now because this can give our viewers hope and inspiration,” added Pokwang.

Meanwhile, for Ria, who is taking on her first hosting stint on television, “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” is more than just a show but a platform to encourage more people to have a change in perspective and mindset.

“It’s a very good platform to be heard. At a time when everything seems bleak and hopeless, I think it’s awesome to have a show that promotes positivity, a little bit of entertainment, and a distraction from all the uncertainties and stress,” explained Ria.

At a time when everything seems bleak and hopeless, I think it’s awesome to have a show that promotes positivity, a little bit of entertainment, distraction and good vibes.

Aside from the lively chikahan brought by the hosts, the show will also feature segments that will surely bring good vibes such as "Tatak Pinoy" with field reporter DJ Malaya Macaraeg where locally made products will take the spotlight; "Laps Trip" with Christian Antolin where recipes of delicious local and foreign dishes will be shared; "Share Ko Lang" with resident Tiktoker Richo Bautista, where viral videos or stories on social media will be featured; and "Virtual Gala" where international correspondents Shike Kuk from Korea, Taki Saito from Japan, Kimpoy Feliciano from New Zealand, and Bangs Garcia from London take you on an around the world trip at the comfort of your homes.

“Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” is line produced by Archangel Media headed by its president and CEO Mike Tuviera and COO Jojo Oconer.

“This is only the beginning of many more content Archangel Media will be producing. We thank TV5 for the trust and may this partnership become more fruitful in years to come,” said Tuviera.

“One of our first offerings would be Chika BESH. It’s a morning talk-magazine show featuring a very fresh mix of hosts –– Pokwang, Pauleen, and Ria. They will surely bring so much fun and insights into the discussion because we have here three different viewpoints of three different women from different generations and backgrounds,” Oconer added.

Apart from “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy,” Archangel Media is also producing for TV5 its new game shows “Fill in the Bank” hosted by Pokwang and Jose Manalo, and “Bawal na Game Show” hosted by Wally Bayola and Paolo Ballesteros, which air back-to-back every Saturday starting 6 p.m.

“Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” premieres this Monday (August 17), 10 a.m. on TV5 with a next day replay at Colours Channel (Cignal TV ch 60) at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Kris Aquino's TV5 show reportedly canceled anew; Ria Atayde thankful to host TV5 show

LIST: TV5 shows with Kapamilya, Kapuso stars — but where is Kris Aquino's?