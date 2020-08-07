LIST: Alex Gonzaga shares lessons learned over the quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity vlogger Alex Gonzaga has had her fair share of learnings during the quarantine period with much of her time, like most of us, spent within the confines of home.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the YouTube star bared some of her rawest realizations and caught us up on her personal life.

Family

Even if you’re busy, Alex said spending and making time for your family is crucial.

“Before, it was the least of your priorities, ‘di ba? You make time for your family because you’re always thinking they’re always there naman,” she said, admitting how household members are usually taken for granted.

“This time na you’re always at home, you work around, you rest, you watch TV, they’re still there. So parang nagkakasawaan na kayo ng mukha but actually I appreciate it more na you get to spend more time with your family.”

The 32-year-old said that being extensively home-bound with her family reminded her of deeper obligations.

“Kasi bumalik sa’kin yung core value mo. Bumalik sa’kin ‘yung mga objectives mo in life na why are you doing this, what’s your inspiration, what keeps you going, what are your motivations? Parang we are reminded.”

Empathy

Alex also observed that everyone is more sensitive and empathetic toward other people’s plight during the new normal.

“Sometimes when we’re very busy kasi we forget na other people, may mga ibang tao na nagsa-sacrifice, may mga ibang tao na madaming sufferings,” she noted.

“So right now na andito ka sa bahay mo ngayon sa new normal, you see news, you see a lot of viral pictures, videos of people, parang you get to be more in touch with the reality na there are people who are really suffering and that need your help, need more consideration, need more understanding.”

The COVID-19 crisis brought Alex to forego pushing through with some initially-set collaborations and instead focus on helping others however she can.

Technology

During her downtime, Alex said that she is still able to spend time with fiancé Mikee Morada every night via video call.

Mikee usually visited every once in a while but will now have trouble doing so for the time being due to the recent imposition of modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18.

Notwithstanding, Alex said they’re just lucky to have technology that allows them to go on with their lives during the new normal.

“We’re really blessed that we are in this time na nagkaroon tayo ng lockdown pero we have already these technologies na we can use to still work kahit papaano, to see your friends, to see your loved ones, even if they’re far away. So kahit paano is meron ka pa ring communication sa mga tao,” she said.

“And in a way, because of the technology also, parang kahit papaano, tuloy pa rin ‘yung ibang work. Hindi naman talaga totally nag-stop.”

