Alex Gonzaga launches makeup collection for ‘new normal’ lifestyle

MANILA, Philippines — YouTube star Alex Gonzaga recently launched her first ever collaboration with a local cosmetics brand.

Dubbed “Beauty made easy,” the makeup collection is Alex’s love letter to her fans.

“Alex is friendly and relatable, and despite her celebrity status, she’s not intimidating,” shared Issy & Co. Cosmetics creative director Joel Marine Andrade.

“Whenever she releases a vlog, you know you’ll end up in a good mood after watching it. We love that she has her own, genuine way of making people happy!”

With Issy & Co.’s makeup line, Alex came up with fun makeup tutorials that demonstrated the products’ versatility and the multiple looks. The collection is said to be formulated with skin-nurturing ingredients and are created in universally flattering shades that are easy to apply on different skin types and skin tones.

In dire times like the pandemic, Alex hopes that her beauty collection would make her fans happy, even in just a small way. Closely working with the company for the collaboration collection, Alex disclosed to the team the three makeup products she cannot live without, and built the collection from there.

First is the creme blush, which, for Alex, is the best way to put color on your face and the easiest way to look fresh. Formulated with sun protection factor (SPF) 15 for added sun protection, the crème blush can also be used as a lip color or an eyeshadow base, and is available in a peachy tone, pink, a darker brown town, reddish hues and orange.

The new collection also introduces the highlighter slim stick.

“Most highlighters are strobe sticks and chubby, but ours are slim because Alex prefers using highlighters to add shimmer on her inner eye. She calls it the goddess-like look,” explained Andrade.

The highlighter slim stick also makes it easier to apply shimmer on the nose line and the cupid’s bow, and can even be blended with the creme blush for a natural soft glow.

Last but not least is the lip mousse, a lip product infused with skin-loving ingredients like vitamin E for its moisturizing properties, rosehip oil for its antioxidants, and SPF15 to protect the lips from harmful UV rays. The lip mousse line is available in nudes and neutrals, as well as dark wine shades, the signature lip colors Alex loves to wear herself.

“Our lip mousse packs a punch in more ways than one,” Andrade pointed out.

“There’s more product in every tube, it’s super pigmented, it’s long-wearing, but it feels like you’re just wearing lip balm.”

Keeping in mind the brand’s purpose to offer beauty that’s easily accessible, the Alex Gonzaga collection is offered at reasonable price points and comes in six “Get the Look” kits, complete with how-to notes to achieve looks as worn by Alex. The collection will be available online at Lazada, Shoppee and BeautyMNL and in stores at Landmark Trinoma & Makati.

“We create beauty products for the ‘Issy girl’ who we define as not just girls, but any individual who loves to take care of himself or herself,” said Andrade.

“We strongly believe that taking care of yourself or putting on makeup isn’t gendered. It’s all about loving yourself and putting on makeup because it makes you feel good.”

RELATED: WATCH: Alex Gonzaga shares wedding updates amid COVID-19 pandemic