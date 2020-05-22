WATCH: Alex Gonzaga shares wedding updates amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Alex Gonzaga revealed that the wedding preparations with her fiancé Mikee Morada is on hold.

In an interview with Tim Yap for his online show "Tim Yap Live!," Alex said that Mikee felt that it is selfish to plan the wedding during this time of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic because a lot of people are struggling.

“Ayaw niya munang magplano kami ng wedding in this time kasi una sa lahat hindi pa rin natin alam kung hanggang kailan 'to. At the same time, parang very selfish daw. Ang panget na magpaplano ka at gagastos ka ng ganitong amount sa alam mo ngayon na ang daming nahihirapan,” Alex explained.

“Parang napakaselfish daw na iniintindi mo pa rin yung mga gagastusin mo in the future na technically is not reasonable right now... So ang gusto niya 'pag naguusap kami ngayon, batuhan kami ng plano to help other people,” she added.

Alex, however, revealed that she already picked a wedding gown even before she met Mikee.

“Wala pa si Mikee sa buhay ko, noong nakita ko 'yung gown na 'yon, talagang sinabi ko na 'Ito ang gown ko.' So no'ng naging engaged kami ni Mikee, sinearch ko na agad kasi lumang ano yan eh. So chineck ko na agad,” she said.

For her and Mikee, the most important of all is that their wedding will still happen in the future.

“'Di talaga kami nag-uusap about the wedding. Ang sabi ni Mikee, kahit anong wedding basta ang importante ay ikasal kami. Ayaw niya munang pag-usapan. Which is ako, okay lang naman sa akin. Ang importante naman talaga is the marriage,” she said. — Video from 'Tim Yap Live!'