Allan K told 'Bawal Judgemental' after on-air suicide remark

MANILA, Philippines — Eat Bulaga host Allan K is facing heat from netizens following the Wednesday broadcast of the noontime variety show’s “Bawal Judgemental” segment where the guest Anton had opened up about his suicide attempt during a dark moment in his life.

Allan, who had recently lost his sister last week and brother back in May, was visibly distraught after Anton had narrated his experience.

“Anton, anong nagtulak sa'yo para magpakamatay? Alam mo bang masama 'yung magpakamatay?” Allan said on air.

He then proceeded to ask the guest how the attempt changed his perspective in life.

Online users, however, did not take kindly to the host’s remark, pointing out that it’s insensitive to say that to a survivor of a suicide attempt.

I'm a big fan of #BawalJudgmental but I felt offended sa sinabi ni Sir Allan K. As someone who survived an attempt you should never tell them na masama yan. If that's what you think then please just keep it in your mind nalang. Suicide is such a serious topic. — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (????) (@_yangindaeyo) July 29, 2020

SHUT THE FUCK UP ALLAN K. WHY ARE YOU GUILT-TRIPPING SOMEONE WHO ATTEMPTED SUICIDE?????????? #BawalJudgmental — Johann Timkang (@johanntimkang) July 29, 2020

"Bakit mo naisipang magpakamatay? Alam mo bang masamang mag-suicide?"

-Allan K#BawalJudgmental



Uhmmmmm. No, Allan K. You don't get to say that specially with that condescending tone of yours. As the segment says, bawal judgmental. Ugh. — The best Emong the rest (@emongkee) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, other netizens pointed out that it’s ironic to judge Allan for his remark instead of understanding where he came from and it would be wiser to educate him instead of canceling him altogether.

To everyone who got offended by Sir Allan K's question regarding the suicide issue, please let's not call him names po. We all know that the stigma is still there and there are people who thinks the same. Let's educate nalang that's how we advocate.#BawalJudgmental — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (????) (@_yangindaeyo) July 29, 2020

People, #BawalJudgmental's topic for today is not about suicide. Siguro sa bugso ng damdamin ni choice, naopen up nya since they shud tell their story. Dont blame hosts for asking Q's kasi sila din ay walang idea abt their stories and to educate thru past exp — Reymart Samson (@reymarthology) July 29, 2020