Allan K confirms passing of comedian, COVID-19 frontliner Kim Idol

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Kim Idol passed away this morning due to Arteriovenous Malformation, a condition in which blood and oxygen flow get disrupted due to tangled blood vessels.

Kim's friend Allan K confirmed the news on his Instagram account.

“You were one of the best talents Klownz and Zirkoh have ever had. One of the funniest on and off stage. You will always be remembered by people whose lives you touched through comedy. Rest in peace, Kim Idol. We will miss you," the "Eat Bulaga" host wrote.

Kim was a volunteer frontliner working as a quarantine officer in the Philippine Arena for the country's fight against novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The stand-up comedian was found unconscious four days ago in his room in the Philippine Arena and was immediately sent to the Manila Central University Hospital in Caloocan City for treatment.

In 2015, Kim revealed his condition after suffering from severe headache and confusion.

