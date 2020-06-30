Allan K's Zirkoh, Klownz bow down after near-20-year run due to corona woes

MANILA, Philippines — Sister comedy bars Zirkoh and Klownz, both enduring cultural landmarks that have shaped Quezon City’s night scene, are finally closing shop as the latest economic victims of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic that has shut down countless businesses worldwide.

Actor and mainstay performer Phillip Lazaro broke the tragic news Tuesday morning, wishing the best for the Klownz and Zirkoh family for years of their unique service to Filipino audiences.

“Sa aking mga kasama at kapatid sa Klownz at Zirkoh, let us all say a little prayer for one another and hug each other in our hearts. Sa aming mga napatawa at napasaya sa mga lumipas na taon, the pleasure was definitely ours. Sa aming mga boss, Sir Lito at A.K., thanks for the opportunity. Marami pong salamat sa inyong lahat at sa uulitin. B O W," Lazaro said.

Television host and the bars' owner Allan K decided to declare bankruptcy due to the long-term uncertainty brought by the coronavirus crisis, effectively seeing the end of Klownz' and Zirkoh's near two-decade run.

In an outpouring of support, fans mourned both the "end of an era" as well as the loss of livelihood of many of the sister establishments' employees, including their prized comedians, production assistants, make-up artists, stylists, waiters and other staff.

???? Stand-up comics, PAs, make-up artists, stylists, waiters, atbp. Napakaraming nawalan ng trabaho. pic.twitter.com/yxyGRfq5YB — The Professional Heckler (@hecklerforever8) June 30, 2020

Lazaro’s fellow resident stand-up comics Boobsie and Gladys Guevarra likewise offered their condolences to their home.

“Nakakalungkot mang isipin, pero ganon talaga ang buhay...hindi akalain nang dahil sa virus na kinatakutan at pumatay ng libu-libong tao. Maraming pinalungkot, ginutom, sinira at winasak na pangarap! Pero ang lahat ng ito ay PAGSUBOK lamang! Kung gaano tayo katatag,” Boobsie reassured her followers.



Meanwhile, Gladys said that Klownz and Zirkoh bared witness to many events in her life and expressed gratitude to Allan K for believing in her.

A longtime cashier and bartender also offered his respects to Klownz and Zirkoh for serving as his home for over a decade.