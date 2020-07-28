Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson, Maja Salvador join 'alternative' SONA 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson and Maja Salvador were part of the “alternative” State of the Nation Address (SONA), streamed live at the same time as that of President Rodrigo Duterte’s fifth SONA yesterday.

Julia talked about how tragedy struck in her home network ABS-CBN as she hopes for a better Philippines.

"I'm part of the community where tragedy struck. Part of the community where people lost their job, their dreams and most importantly their homes. And I myself, I'm a witness of sadness, heartaches, the pain, the frustration that it brought to many people from my community," Julia said.

"And I'm one with the people in looking for solutions for a better Philippines. I'm one with the people hoping for better tomorrow, a brighter tomorrow. I'm one with the people in hoping for a better Philippines tomorrow," she added.

Gerald, for his part, called out Filipinos to flight as one against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

"Meron po tayong hinaharap na sitwasyon, na pandemic na napakahirap. Napakadelikado para sa sa bawat isa, para sa pamilya natin, para sa sarili natin. Yes, medyo maraming nangyayari sa bansa natin pwera sa pandemic, pero ano po 'yung pinakaimportante, ano po 'yung pinakadelikado?" he pointed out.

"It means na kailangan nating magsama-sama, iwan po muna natin ang ibang issues, 'wag po na muna nating dagdagan 'yung mga naghihirap ngayon dahil po sa lockdown, sa quarantine, dahil sa sitwasyon ng bansa natin dahil hindi lang ang bansa natin ang dumadaan sa ganito kundi ang buong mundo. But we need to come together. Pilipinas, kailangan nating magsama-sama, kailangan nating lumaban as a family. Iisang pamilya. Laban, Kapamilya."

Related: SONA 2020: Stars, netizens react to Duterte's ABS-CBN mention

Maja, meanwhile, expressed her sadness over ABS-CBN shutdown.

"Naging mahirap po ang buhay natin dahil sa pandemic, dahil po sa pagsasara ng pinagtatrabahuhan namin. Napakarami po ng nawalan ng trabaho kaya nalulungkot po ako. Nalulungkot po ako dahil wala pong kasiguraduhan itong tinatahak natin," Maja said.

"Nalulungkot po ako dahil ang dilim ng daan na tinatahak natin. Pero ako po ay nakikiisa na maari nating hanapin ang liwanag. Umaasa po ako na pwede nating maayos ang pamamaraan ng pamamalakad."

It can be recalled that Gerald and Maja were in a relationship, while Julia was romantically linked to the actor.

Apart from Julia, Gerald and Maja, other Kapamilya artists who spoke at the event were Nikki Valdez, Matt Evans, Cacai Bautista and Cherry Pie Picache, among others.

RELATED: Stars to hold 'mother of online concerts' alongside SONA 2020