OPM icon and The STAR columnist Jim Paredes with his companion during lockdown in Australia: his guitar.
Jim Paredes via The STAR, file
Stars to hold one of year's biggest online concerts alongside SONA 2020
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 8:52am

MANILA, Philippines — At 3 to 6 p.m. today, as President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his State of the Nation's Address (SONA), actors and Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists will gather for an online concert titled "Tinig ng Bayan."

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, according to the concert's organizers, "Tinig ng Bayan" has been "brought together for love of country and the greater good," and will feature the likes of Martin Nievera, Kakie Pangilinan, Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo, Noel Cabangon, Kean Cipriano, Johnoy Danao, Agot Isidro, Iza Calzado, Mylene Dizon, Enchong Dee, Ria Atayde and the League of Aktor, Odette Quesada, Celeste Legaspi, Mitch Valdes, Bituin Escalante, Bayang Barrios, The Company, Bullet Dumas, Moonstar 88, True Faith, Baihana, Toma Cayabyab, Arman Ferrer and Jesuit Music Ministry, among many others.

The event, touted as one of the biggest celebrity gatherings this year, will be live streamed on Radyo Katipunan 87.9 via Facebook.com/radyokatipunan/.

Prior to this, a number of Filipino actors formed a league called Aktor, led by Dingdong Dantes and with members that include different celebrities as support for ABS-CBN's franchise renewal.

Calzado, an Aktor member, posted on her Instagram account a statement of the group regarding the Kapamilya network's franchise. 

"AktorPHSupports the movement to vote in favor of the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise. #VoteYesToABSCBN #AktorPH," she wrote. 

The group was founded to give voice on issues that pose a threat to their freedom of expression as content creators.

In a Facebook live recently, Dingdong introduced the group and said that the group is against the ABS-CBN shutdown, the anti-terror law, and  the new guidelines on filming issued by the Film and Development Council of the Philippines.

“Bakit gan'un na lamang ang naging kalakaran? Ano ang mga ito? Ang mga ito ba ay sintomas ng mas malaking sakit na kasabay ng COVID-19?” Dingdong said. 

“Hindi maiwasang isipin na ang lahat ng mga nangyayari ay may layunin. Ang lahat ng mga utos na ito ay may layuning kontrolin ang daloy at esensya ng pagkwento. Ang mapigilan ang paghahayag ng mga tunay na kwento ng bayan. Ang lahat ng ito ay lumilikha ng kultura ng takot."

Founded last May 30, other members of the organization include Angelica Panganiban, Agot Isidro and Janine Gutierrez, among others.

Philstar
