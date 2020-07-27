COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Ogie and Bitoy
PSN/File
After Michael V, best friend Ogie Alcasid also falls victim to death hoax
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 9:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Ogie Alcasid asked Internet users to spread love after a fake article said that he is dead. 

In his Instagram account, the singer-songwriter posted a screenshot of the fake article saying that he was found dead on his car.

 

 

“Pls do not believe this. It is #fakenews,” he wrote.

“I did not want to show the name of the person who posted it but I just want to inform everyone that I am ok. Magmahalan naman po tayo,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ogie's wife, Regine Velasquez, slammed the people who were behind the news. 

"Bakit naman kailangan gumawa ng ganitong balita. Alam namin at tangap na namin na parti na ng aming buhay ang pagusapan kami mahirap pero kasama talaga ito sa trabaho namin," Regine said. 

"May pamilya po kaming maaaring mag alala kung ito ay mabasa nila. Kaya pakiusap po wag naman. To our families and friends this is a fake news Ogie is home safe and healthy. God bless Po," she added. 

 

 

Ogie was the latest victim of a death hoax after his bestfriend, Kapuso comedian Michael V., was also reported dead by a fake website. 

Michael, commonly known as Bitoy, found out that a fake news article saying that he’s dead was circulating online. The article came after Bitoy admitted that he is novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive.

RELATED: 'Muntik ako mahulog sa kama!': Michael V reacts to news that he's dead

Get well soon, Bitoy! Michael V shares battle vs COVID-19

WATCH: Michael V. on testing positive for COVID-19

OGIE ALCASID REGINE VELASQUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Any kind of news is still important in the ‘new normal’
By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
”.GMA News TV rose to the challenge of the times by conceptualizing an entirely new magazine show as a how-to for the...
Entertainment
fbfb
An amazing story about the Rosary
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Let’s take a brief pause from showbiz goings-on and look at other stories that lift the spirit and enrich our soul...
Entertainment
fbfb
Alice Dixson to tell all about her Robinsons Galleria 'taong ahas' story
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
“I am revisiting where it all happened so ikekwento ko po sa inyo lahat ng detalye ng naganap noong araw na iyun.&...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘1979 in 2020’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
JULY 30 ngayong Taon ng mga Daga, Sa Thursday na nga ang birthday ng Eat Bulaga!
Entertainment
fbfb
Watch out for a ‘more mature’ Terrence Romeo
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
If there’s one thing that San Miguel point guard Terrence Romeo has learned during the four-month lockdown, it’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
A new kind of love for entertainment
By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
The musical initiative between Resorts World Manila and Full House Theater Company simply asks everyone to be ready for a...
Entertainment
fbfb
10 hours ago
Into the inner world with the Dalai Lama
By Baby A. Gil | 10 hours ago
These words come under the title One of my Favorite Prayers.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
'Darnas' Angel Locsin, Jane de Leon in good terms despite ABS-CBN remarks
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
It's only good vibes between "Darna" actresses Angel Locsin and Jane de Leon.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
Video of Amber Heard's sister shows actress 'beat' her, Depp trial hears
By Sylvain Peuchmaurd | 2 days ago
Johnny Depp's legal team played an anonymous tipster's video at his libel trial Friday aimed at proving ex-wife Amber Heard...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
The beauty of ‘family’ in The Umbrella Academy
By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
When The Umbrella Academy premieres its Season 2 on Netflix on July 31, viewers will find the story’s protagonists —...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with