After Michael V, best friend Ogie Alcasid also falls victim to death hoax

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Ogie Alcasid asked Internet users to spread love after a fake article said that he is dead.

In his Instagram account, the singer-songwriter posted a screenshot of the fake article saying that he was found dead on his car.

“Pls do not believe this. It is #fakenews,” he wrote.

“I did not want to show the name of the person who posted it but I just want to inform everyone that I am ok. Magmahalan naman po tayo,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ogie's wife, Regine Velasquez, slammed the people who were behind the news.

"Bakit naman kailangan gumawa ng ganitong balita. Alam namin at tangap na namin na parti na ng aming buhay ang pagusapan kami mahirap pero kasama talaga ito sa trabaho namin," Regine said.

"May pamilya po kaming maaaring mag alala kung ito ay mabasa nila. Kaya pakiusap po wag naman. To our families and friends this is a fake news Ogie is home safe and healthy. God bless Po," she added.

Ogie was the latest victim of a death hoax after his bestfriend, Kapuso comedian Michael V., was also reported dead by a fake website.

Michael, commonly known as Bitoy, found out that a fake news article saying that he’s dead was circulating online. The article came after Bitoy admitted that he is novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive.

