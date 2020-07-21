'Muntik ako mahulog sa kama!': Michael V reacts to news that he's dead

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Michael V. is the latest celebrity to become a victim of a death hoax.

Michael, commonly known as Bitoy, found out that a fake news article saying that he’s dead was circulating online. The article came after Bitoy admitted yesterday that he is novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Bitoy posted the screenshot of the news that came from "GMA24ORASNEWS.BLOGSPOT.COM" that read "BREAKING NEWS: Aktor na si Michael V o BITOY ay Pumanaw na Kanina lamang.”

“Muntik ako mahulog sa kama! Ingat po tayo sa mga ganito,” Bitoy captioned the post.

“Gusto ko lang imulat ang mga tao sa dangers ng Covid pero ibang danger po ang ipi-prisinta n’yo sa pagkakalat ng mga ganito. Netizens, kayo na po bahala,” he added.

Bitoy revealed yesterday that he tested positive for COVID-19. The comedian announced the news on his YouTube channel as he documented his journey fighting the disease.

According to him, he did not know how he got the virus because he and his family have been minimizing their outdoor exposure and have been staying mostly at home.

He is, however, thankful that his wife tested negative and everyone in the house did not show any symptoms.

"Siyempre nag-isolate na kagad ako, nag-quarantine na kagad ako. I took medicine nagpa-check up ako sa doctor online, I got better the following day," he said.

