COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
YouTube sensations Jayzam Manabat and Camille Trinidad or popularly known as 'JaMill.'
ABS-CBN/Released
Kapamilya couple JaMill wants to collaborate with Kapuso stars Michael V, Solenn Heussaff
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2020 - 3:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — YouTube sensations Jayzam Manabat and Camille Trinidad or popularly known as “JaMill” revealed that they felt sad upon learning that Kapuso comedian Michael V. tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

During a virtual press conference for the launch of their new single “Tayo Hanggang Dulo” yesterday, JaMill was asked by Philstar.com on who are the celebrities they wanted to have collaborations with on their video blog on YouTube.

“Si Miss Solenn (Heussaff). Idol ko po kasi siya talaga eh. Napapanood ko po kasi siya lagi at magaling po siya,” Camille said. The press conference coincided with Solenn's 35th birthday.

“Ako naman ang gusto kong makasamang celebrity ay si idol Bitoy, idol Michael V.,” Jayzam said.

The couple said they are sad on the news that their idol suffered COVID-19. The press con also coincided with Michael V.'s announcement on his vlog that he has COVID-19.

Related: Get well soon, Bitoy! Michael V shares battle vs COVID-19

“Nalungkot ako sa balitang nabalitaan ko kanina. Kung mapapanood niyo po ito, idol, get well soon. Kita tayo sa susunod,” Jayzam said.

JaMill is set to launch their debut single under Star Pop titled “Tayo Hanggang Dulo” on July 24. They will also have a virtual fan fest called “Tayo Hanggang Dulo, JaMill” happening on the same date.

JaMill was dubbed as the most successful love team on social media with their vlogs accumulating a total of billion views on their YouTube channel. 

Fans of JaMill, who are individually referred to as “Mandirigma,” will also be delighted as the YouTube superstars are set to hold a fan fest coinciding with the song’s release. Dubbed as “Tayo Hanggang Dulo, JaMill (Mandirigma Day),” the event will run for an hour filled with fun games, interviews, and other fan-engaging activities. It’s also a celebration of the duo’s latest milestone — reaching 10 million subscribers on their YouTube channel.

RELATED: 'Muntik ako mahulog sa kama!': Michael V reacts to news that he's dead

MICHAEL V SOLENN HEUSSAFF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Purely disgusting': Angel Locsin reacts after Jane De Leon posted about not joining rally due to COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin posted a reaction after new "Darna" actress Jane De Leon released a statement why she...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin, Suzette Doctolero drag GMA in word war over ABS-CBN franchise issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin and Kapuso creative writer Suzette Doctolero had an online word war over ABS-CBN franchise...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin clarifies alleged shares with ABS-CBN, urges stars to speak out instead of 'pa-cute'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin clarified her alleged shares or stocks with ABS-CBN.
Entertainment
fbfb
A tale of two Darnas: Jane De Leon gets compared to Angel Locsin over ABS-CBN franchise issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Internet users couldn’t help but compare the two Darnas: Angel Locsin and Jane de Leon, after the new Darna aired her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Geronimo finally gets 'the voice' to speak over ABS-CBN franchise issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo finally broke her silence on ABS-CBN's franchise denial after Angel Locsin called out...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
'Muntik ako mahulog sa kama!': Michael V reacts to news that he's dead
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
“Muntik ako mahulog sa kama! Ingat po tayo sa mga ganito,” Bitoy captioned the post.
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Soon-to-be-mom Nicki Minaj flaunts baby bump
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” Nicki...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
'Real-life Darna': Director lauds Angel Locsin for saving stuntman's life
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
TV director Lester Pimentel Ong shared an untold story of how Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin became a real-life angel when she...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Catriona Gray to file case in NBI vs uploader of fake nude photo
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is set to appear before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to file a complaint against...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
WATCH: Perkins Twins edit own music video to make people 'smile' amid COVID-19 pandemic
6 hours ago
As an extra treat with the release "Smile," the Perkins Twins edited a lyric/music video that includes their fans, friends...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with