Kapamilya couple JaMill wants to collaborate with Kapuso stars Michael V, Solenn Heussaff

MANILA, Philippines — YouTube sensations Jayzam Manabat and Camille Trinidad or popularly known as “JaMill” revealed that they felt sad upon learning that Kapuso comedian Michael V. tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

During a virtual press conference for the launch of their new single “Tayo Hanggang Dulo” yesterday, JaMill was asked by Philstar.com on who are the celebrities they wanted to have collaborations with on their video blog on YouTube.

“Si Miss Solenn (Heussaff). Idol ko po kasi siya talaga eh. Napapanood ko po kasi siya lagi at magaling po siya,” Camille said. The press conference coincided with Solenn's 35th birthday.

“Ako naman ang gusto kong makasamang celebrity ay si idol Bitoy, idol Michael V.,” Jayzam said.

The couple said they are sad on the news that their idol suffered COVID-19. The press con also coincided with Michael V.'s announcement on his vlog that he has COVID-19.

“Nalungkot ako sa balitang nabalitaan ko kanina. Kung mapapanood niyo po ito, idol, get well soon. Kita tayo sa susunod,” Jayzam said.

JaMill is set to launch their debut single under Star Pop titled “Tayo Hanggang Dulo” on July 24. They will also have a virtual fan fest called “Tayo Hanggang Dulo, JaMill” happening on the same date.

JaMill was dubbed as the most successful love team on social media with their vlogs accumulating a total of billion views on their YouTube channel.

Fans of JaMill, who are individually referred to as “Mandirigma,” will also be delighted as the YouTube superstars are set to hold a fan fest coinciding with the song’s release. Dubbed as “Tayo Hanggang Dulo, JaMill (Mandirigma Day),” the event will run for an hour filled with fun games, interviews, and other fan-engaging activities. It’s also a celebration of the duo’s latest milestone — reaching 10 million subscribers on their YouTube channel.

